Headlines — September 6

News

One Afghan evacuee in custody as European bases process 38,000 evacuees-

The evacuee in question is not considered a “high threat,” according to the head of U.S European Command.



Syria villagers fear exit of American troops after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan-

The Biden administration has said it wants to reduce the U.S. military footprint in the broader Middle East.



Anti-Taliban resistance fighters rely on grit, history and geography to hang onto a sliver of Afghanistan-

Guerrilla fighters are part of a fledgling resistance force determined to prevent the Taliban from seizing the last fragment of Afghanistan the militants have yet to dominate.





Business

Inside Skunk Works, Lockheed’s super-secret weapons facility-

Sixty-two miles north of Los Angeles, this desert town known as America’s Aerospace Valley is home to one of the most secretive aircraft design and production programs on the planet.



Three vendors submit final offers for multibillion-dollar Czech armored-vehicle race-

The Czech Ministry of Defence has received three offers in its tender to acquire 210 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for the country’s land forces.





Defense

Pentagon restarts 16 advisory boards after 7-month pause-

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has agreed to restart 16 defense advisory boards, after halting activity by all the panels in February and essentially purging a number of members who were appointed in the final days of the Trump administration.



Dishonorable discharges for vaccine refusal would be blocked under congressional proposal-

The plan is included in the House Armed Services Committee’s version of the annual defense authorization bill.



U.S. Navy is combining diver teams as it readies for future wars-

The Navy’s salvage and Seabee divers both work underwater but on very different missions. Now they may find themselves working together more often to prepare for a future conflict where its outcome could depend on the speed of their capabilities.







