U.S. Navy

WSM Pacific SIOP, A Joint Venture, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $500,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineer contract for architect-engineer services for various structural and waterfront-related projects in support of the shipyard infrastructure optimization program and other projects at locations under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific. “WSM Pacific SIOP, A Joint Venture” is the registered name of the company. Planned projects include primarily, but are not limited to, Navy military construction (MILCON) projects involving new construction, repair, and alteration of waterfront/marine facilities, and other shored-based facility projects. The type of structural and waterfront services expected to be performed under this contract include, but are not limited to, the execution and delivery of MILCON project documentation (DD Form 1391); 1391 charrettes; design charrettes, design-build request for proposal; design-bid-build design contract documents; technical surveys and reports including concept and engineering studies, engineering modeling, site engineering investigations, topographic surveys, geotechnical investigations, hazardous material surveys, munitions of explosive concern surveys, hydrographic surveys, and others; construction cost estimates; collateral equipment buy packages; comprehensive interior design including structural interior design and furniture, fixtures, and equipment; and post construction award services. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVFAC Pacific area of operations including, but not limited to the West Coast (60 percent); and Hawaii (40 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2021 MILCON design funds in the amount of $50,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be primarily funded by MILCON, (planning and design). This contract was competitively procured via the beta system for award management website with two proposals received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-21-D-0001).



KBR Services LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a cost-plus-award-fee task order (N6247021F9101) at $72,815,718 under the global contingency service multiple award contract for providing expeditionary staging area services at the Marine Corps Base Quantico. The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, providing all management, supervision, labor, materials, and equipment necessary to perform expeditionary staging area services. The task order also contains 10 unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $416,298,812. Work will be performed in Quantico, Va., and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $29,000,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 overseas humanitarian, disaster, civic aid (OHDACA) in the amount of $43,815,718 are the intended funds to be used and will be obligated in fiscal 2021. Fiscal 2022 OHDACA funding is the intended funding for the options. The options that remain are for monthly operation and maintenance of the staging area and are available on a monthly basis for a period of 10 months. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-3551).



Leebcor Services LLC,* Williamsburg, Va., is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order (N6945021F0668) for $14,893,445 under a multiple award construction contract for repairs to buildings at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The work to be performed provides for the design build repair of Buildings 607, 648, 680, 3690, and 3912 damaged during Hurricane Sally. The scope includes roof repair and replacement, replacement of interior finishes, replacement of doors and windows, repairs to fire suppression and fire alarm systems, electrical and communications systems, mechanical system, building site, lead/asbestos abatement and mold remediation. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) in the amount of $14,893,445 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-17-D-0508).



Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded an $11,899,240 modification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001919F2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification provides non-recurring engineering to include investigations, systems engineering support, risk analysis and integration development in support of the CH-53K Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement Phase III, to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (54.5 percent); Stratford, Conn., (28.5 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (11.5 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (4.5 percent); and Vergennes, Vt., (1.0 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,079,034 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Honeywell International Inc., Clearwater, Fla., is awarded $9,397,827 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N00383-21-F-V629 under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-20-G-V601) for the procurement of the embedded Global Position System/Inertial Navigation Systems in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. All work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $9,397,827 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.





Defense Information Systems Agency

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (GDIT), Falls Church, Va., was awarded a competitive, firm-fixed-price, single award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for air defense communication services. This BPA was awarded against GDIT’s General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology contract with a total ceiling amount of $92,993,000. The minimum amount of $2,500 will be satisfied through an initial task order awarded using fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. Primary performance will be at the contractor’s facility. The period of performance is April 1, 2022-March 31, 2027, with four one-year option periods. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1013-21-A-0006).





U.S. Army

Avon Protection Ceradyne LLC, Irvine, Calif., (W91CRB-21-D-0022); and Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn., (W91CRB-21-D-0023), will compete for each order of the $87,619,643 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of Next Generation Integrated Head Protection Systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 6, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $22,526,756 modification (P00021) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0077 to support the production and fielding of the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Camden Texas; and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $22,526,756 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., was awarded a $13,000,000 modification (P00040) to contract W58RGZ-20-C-0024 for system operations and sustainment services for the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability Program. Work will be performed in Reston, Va., and Bridgewater, Va., with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $13,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Western Contracting Corp., Sioux City, Iowa, was awarded a $10,359,564 firm-fixed-price contract to repair structures on the Missouri River. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Neb., and Kansas City, Mo., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,359,564 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-21-C-0047).



Meridian Engineering Co.,* Tucson, Ariz., was awarded an $8,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract to construct multiple high-water crossings across the Vamori Wash. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Sells, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,980,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-21-C-0022).





U.S. Air Force

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, Calif., was awarded a firm-fixed-price and fixed-price-incentive-firm $30,547,124 order (FA8689-21-F-2800) to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (FA8689-20-D-2020) for the Italy Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Lot 1 MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft and Block 30 Mobile Ground Control Station (MGCS) procurement. Work will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Italy. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $30,547,124 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp., Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a $25,353,435 modification (P00011) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001120C0028 to exercise Phase 3, Option 3 of the Blackjack satellite integration program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $65,809,492 from $40,456,057. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., (80 percent); Denver, Colo., (10 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (8 percent); and San Luis Obispo, Calif., (2 percent), with an estimated completion date of November 2022. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $8,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Louis Berger Hawthorne Services Inc., Greenville, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $8,589,936 firm-fixed-price contract for fuel services at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada. This was a competitive acquisition with seven responses received. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period and one six-month extension. Location of performance is Nevada, with a March 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va. (SPE603-21-C-5017).

*Small business







