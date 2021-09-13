Headlines — September 13

News

U.S. Defense, State officials will meet with rescue groups to help evacuate Americans, Afghan allies-

The Pentagon and State need to work more closely with veterans to help rescue American and Afghan allies, the founder of one rescue effort says.



How equipment left In Afghanistan will expose U.S. secrets-

Even rendered inoperable, equipment now in the hands of the Taliban will yield troves of information about how the U.S. builds weapons and uses them.



Afghan pilots who sought safety in Uzbekistan begin U.S. transfer under new agreement-

A group of Afghan Air Force pilots and their relatives who had fled the Taliban flew out of Uzbekistan this weekend after the U.S. and Uzbek governments reached an agreement on their transfer, people familiar with the matter said.





Business

Pentagon taps industry for nuclear-powered propulsion for its satellites-

The Department of Defense is looking to industry for nuclear-powered propulsion technology to drive its spacecraft, freeing them from the low-energy limitations of current electric and solar-based propulsion systems.



U.S. Navy, seeking energetics breakthroughs, releases new requirements-

A public-private partnership focused on accelerating technological breakthroughs for energetics has released its first requirements document, focused on hypersonic weapons and other munitions.



Israeli, British firms to deliver unmanned vehicles for UK experimental program-

Israel Aerospace Industries and U.K. firm Marlborough Communications Limited will deliver four Remote Platoon Vehicles to the British Defence Ministry as part of an experimental program for unmanned systems.





Defense

Acrobatic squirrels may hold the key to better jumping robots in Army-funded research-

Those twitchy jumping squirrels that spring from branch to branch near homes, parks and on tree-filled college campuses could hold a key to building military robots capable of similar acrobatics.



Marine Corps retiring older training systems to pursue new tech-

Facing dynamic and challenging future operating environments, the Marine Corps is betting big on new training technology to better prepare warfighters for the unexpected.



Air Force is testing a new ship-killing guided bomb-

As the military shifts its attention to competing against the world’s major navies, the Air Force is working on a new weapon: a ship-killing GPS-guided bomb.





Veterans

Fake SEAL who stole VA benefits sentenced to more than three years in prison-

Richard Meleski, who never served one day in uniform, scored more than $300,000 in VA healthcare benefits and even jumped the eligibility line ahead of real veterans in need.







