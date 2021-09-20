Navy plane crashes in Texas

T-45C Goshawk Crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, No Fatalities

19 September 2021

A U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer crashed approximately two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, at about 11 a.m., CDT, Sept. 19.

The aircraft was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, crashed in Lake Worth, Texas.

The two pilots ejected from the aircraft.

The instructor pilot was reported in stable condition; the student naval aviator was reported in serious condition — his injuries were not life threatening. Both were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

The aircraft impacted the ground in a civilian neighborhood causing damage to at least three homes. Emergency services responded to the scene. The Navy is cooperating fully with local authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

The pilots were conducting a routine training flight that originated at from Corpus Christi International Airport.

“We are extremely thankful for the support from Lake Worth and Fort Worth Fire Departments, Lake Worth Police, Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, and other community partners who responded to the scene,” said a Navy spokesperson.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops.