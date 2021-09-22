Headlines — September 22

News

Wray warns Taliban takeover in Afghanistan could inspire U.S.-based extremists

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned Sept. 21 that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan could inspire a new wave of extremism in the U.S.

Lawmakers press for more answers on Afghanistan exit ahead of major public inquiry

Several senators left a closed briefing on Sept. 21 frustrated at the lack of answers from Defense Department officials.

Business

U.S. Air Force to declare winner of B-52 engine replacement competition as soon as this month

Three companies are in the running to win a contract to produce about 600 modified commercial engines.

Turkish firm Kale delivers homemade turbojet engine for missiles

Turkish engine-developer Kale R&D has completed the first deliveries of the KTJ-3200, the countryís first indigenous turbojet engine, which will power the homemade standoff missile and Atmaca anti-ship missile, the company confirmed to Defense News on Sept. 21.

Decisions on new British-French cruise missile are left hanging after submarine row

Progress on the development of a new cruise missile for the British and French militaries could become a victim in the row over the nuclear submarine pact announced by Australia, the U.S. and U.K. last week.

Defense

Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

Air Force IG will lead Kabul investigation into drone strike that killed civilians.

House takes up progressive-led defense spending cuts this week

House progressives will have a few chances to hold down the defense budget this week, but itís going to be an uphill fight.

Navy gets its drone fleet into the water

U.S. Navy recently stood up a seagoing task force that it hopes will sail into not just the Arabian Gulf but also the future. U.S. Navy recently stood up a seagoing task force that it hopes will sail into not just the Arabian Gulf but also the future.

Veterans

Veterans benefits could see a big cost-of-living boost later this year

Outside groups estimate the increase could be more than 6.0 percent for the first time in decades.