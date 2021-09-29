Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Gilbane Federal, Concord, Calif., (N69450-21-D-0056); Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Orlando, Fla., (N69450-21-D-0057); The Korte Co., St. Louis, Mo., (N69450-21-D-0058); M. A. Mortenson Co., doing business as Mortenson Construction, Minneapolis, Minn., (N69450-21-D-0059); RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., (N69450-21-D-0060); Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., (N69450-21-D-0061); and Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Ill., (N69450-21-D-0062), are awarded a combined-maximum-value $900,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity design-build and design-bid-build multiple-award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of operations. Each awardee is awarded $1,000 to satisfy the guaranteed minimum. No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed in Florida (15 percent); Georgia (15 percent); Louisiana (14 percent); Mississippi (14 percent); South Carolina (14 percent); Tennessee (14 percent); and Texas (14 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with 34 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $344,567,300 modification (P00017) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001916D1002). This modification increases the contract ceiling to procure up to a maximum quantity of 24,000 additional Precision Laser Guidance Sets in support of the Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition program for Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (68.23 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (10.1 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (9.38 percent); Odessa, Mo., (4.37 percent); Simpsonville, S.C., (4.03 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (1.68 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.21 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be issued against individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $220,000,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001921F0886) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N0001921G0006. This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of configuration efforts for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS), to include the Harpoon Block II Update Grade B Canister Launch All Up Round Missiles, the HCDS launch system, and Harpoon weapon station test and production equipment for the government of Taiwan. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (19.1 percent); Sioux Falls, S.D., (9.6 percent); Pontiac, Mich., (7.8 percent); Middletown, Conn., (7.6 percent); Elkton, Md., (3.1 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (2.2 percent); Grove, Okla., (2.1 percent); Galena, Kansas (1.7 percent); Saint Charles, Mo., (1.5 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (44.23 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.07 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $107,800,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Black Construction Corp., Harmon, Guam, is awarded a $122,134,480 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a machine gun range at the Northwest Field, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a multi-lane multi-purpose machine gun range, a range control tower, ammunition distribution point, and covered bleachers. The work also includes utilities, site work and incidental related work. The option, if exercised, provides for the furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $122,137,732. Work will be performed in Yigo, Guam, and is expected to be completed by October 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $122,134,480 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online and Federal Business Opportunities website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-21-C-1346).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz.,, was awarded a $105,848,728 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $362,447,752. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (96 percent); and the governments of Japan (1 percent); Thailand (1 percent); United Arab Emirates (1 percent); and the Republic of Korea (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (73 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (26 percent); Andover, Mass., (less than 1 percent); San Jose, Calif., (less than 1 percent); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1 percent); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1 percent); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through December 2025. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $11,280,119 (62 percent); fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,746,831 (20 percent); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,503,592 (8 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $713,373 (4 percent); fiscal 2020 other customer funds in the amount of $301,080 (2 percent); fiscal 2019 other customer funds in the amount of $149,250 (1 percent); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $100,000 (1 percent); FMS Thailand funds in the amount of $46,966 (1 percent); and FMS United Arab Emirates funds in the amount of $46,966 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $3,746,831 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) ó international agreement between the U.S. and a foreign government or international organization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-5434). (Awarded Sept. 23, 2021)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va.,, is awarded a $77,080,643 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise an option for engineering design and development. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $875,676 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $67,080,606 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract exercises options to procure repair and replenishment of parts and consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greenville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $43,037,021; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $14,306,814; and FMS funds in the amount of $9,736,771 will be obligated at time of award, $43,037,021of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(ii). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001921C0020).

U.S. Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Va., (N3220517C3000), is awarded a $39,580,180 modification (P00156) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded contract to fund the operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope-class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels: USNS Bob Hope (T-AKR 300); USNS Fisher (T-AKR 301); USNS Seay (T-AKR 302); USNS Mendonca (T-AKR 303); USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304); USNS Brittin (T-AKR 305); and USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306). This modification awards the fourth one-year option period. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. The ships will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide with the base contract beginning on Oct. 1, 2017. Work is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2023. Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $18,128,400; and working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $21,451,780, totaling $39,580,180, are obligated for fiscal 2022, covering the 12-month option period’s daily operating hire, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $20,830,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0001921F0127) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides non-recurring engineering and field service representative support in support of configuration efforts for four MH-60R aircraft from standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) configuration to the government of Greece configuration. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (70 percent); Kotroni, Marathon, Greece (19 percent); and Stratford, Conn., (11 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2027. FMS funds in the amount of $20,830,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $20,714,071 cost reimbursable order (N0001921F0361) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides non-recurring engineering in support of redesign efforts for the Organic Light Emitting Diode Helmet Display Unit in support of the F-35 aircraft for Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participant customers. Work will be performed in Wilsonville, Ore., (70 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,487,448; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,487,447; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,739,176 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



II Corps Consultants Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Va., is awarded a $19,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for technical, analytical, and programmatic support for the U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command Sergeants School, Career School, Advanced School, and the Faculty Advisers Course. This support will implement and sustain mission capabilities through execution of critical requirements derived from a comprehensive communications program. This contract includes one six-month option period, which, if exercised, could bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,500,000. Work will be performed at Quantico, Va., (42 percent); Camp Lejeune, N.C., (14 percent); Twentynine Palms, Calif., (14 percent); Okinawa, Japan (14 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (8 percent); and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (8 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 29, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 29, 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,545,572 are obligated at the time of award on task orders one and two and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M00264-21-D-0007).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded a $17,343,616 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract modification (P00012) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-21-C-6002) for the U.S. and United Kingdom to provide Strategic Weapon System Trident II (D5) Inertial Navigation equipment technical engineering support services. Work will be performed at Huntington Beach, Calif., (63 percent); and Heath, Ohio (13 percent), along with field engineering conducted at Puget Sound, Wash., (4 percent); Heath, Ohio (4 percent); Mitchell Field, N.Y., (4 percent); Norfolk, Va., (4 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (4 percent); Port Canaveral, Fla. (2 percent); and Faslane, Scotland (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022 (inclusive of all option periods). Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,343,616 are anticipated to be available and will be obligated as they become available via contract modification. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $15,927,353 modification (P00066) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0033). This modification increases the ceiling to continue to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing Atlantic has maintenance responsibility, to include aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and civilian aircraft tested at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Additionally, this modification provides support services to perform supportability/safety studies on various aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $872,000; and fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,593 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,245,593 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $15,373,444 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0805) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides systems engineering, technical, logistics support and retrofit of the Miniaturized Airborne Global Positioning System Receiver 2000 for integration onto the V-22 Osprey aircraft. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., (95 percent); and Amarillo, Texas (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,000,000; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $800,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Falconwood Inc., Arlington, Va., is awarded a $12,854,809 contract (N00039-21-C-0037) for engineering and logistics support services for Program Executive Office (PEO) Digital, and PEO Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions. This is a bridge contract for efforts that are currently being performed under SeaPort-e task order N00178-14-D-7716/N0003917F3002. This contract contains a base period of performance of three months with no option periods. The total cumulative value of this contract is an estimated $12,854,809. Work will be performed in various locations within and outside the U.S. Work is expected to be completed by December 2021. Operation and maintenance (Navy); and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,423,518 will be obligated at award, $7,130,847 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The contract is a hybrid contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only contract line item numbers. This contract does not include any options. This contract was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(d)(1)(B) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 ó follow-on contract for the continued provision of highly specialized services. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $12,661,824 cost-plus-award-fee modification to task order N6274218F0126 under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for investigation and remediation of releases, and groundwater protection and evaluation for Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The work to be performed under this modification provides supplemental work required by the regulators, such as, a pilot continuous soil gas monitoring system under several tanks; continued groundwater and drinking water sampling and evaluation; installation of three monitoring wells; additional groundwater modeling; continued groundwater tracer/in-well test; release response sampling and analysis; associated documents; and support for required meetings. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Working capital (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $12,661,824 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-17-D-1800).

E.A.S. Manufacturing Co., Inc.,* Camarillo, Calif., is awarded an $11,968,246 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the production, delivery and installation of the Aircraft Launcher Interface Computer (ALIC) chassis and associated mechanical assemblies to include 649 ALIC chassis units; 64 chassis units; one ALIC chassis first article unit; and one chassis first article unit in support of the functional interface between the F-15/F-16 aircraft and the AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile for Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Camarillo, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893621D0042).

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded an $11,349,379 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6307 to exercise options for engineering support services in support of the Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., (65 percent); Cockeysville, Md., (20 percent); and Herndon, Va., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $16,749 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,077,761 (99 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Complete Parachute Solutions, Deland, Fla., is awarded a $10,730,214 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract M00264-18-C-0007 to exercise Option Year Four for the Multi-Mission Parachute Course. The Multi-Mission Parachute Course provides training and technical support for all military free-fall training to ensure compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration regulations and Marine Corps orders to safely meet the Marine Corps Training Input requirements. Work will be performed in Coolidge, Ariz., with an expected completion date of September 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,730,214 are obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installation National Capital Region – Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., doing business as BAE Systems, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $10,353,325 firm-fixed-price contract modification P00008 under previously awarded contract N00604-18-C-4001 to exercise Option Period Four for munitions handling and management services which include receiving, storing, segregating, issuing, inspecting and transporting various types of ammunition, explosives, expendable and technical ordnance material and weapons for joint service commands. The contract included a nine-month base period and four 12-month option periods. The exercise of this final option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $45,804,396. All work will be performed in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds (Navy) in the full amount of $10,353,325 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire before the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities and Navy Electronic Commerce Online websites, with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $9,632,523 firm-fixed-price modification (P00068) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification provides for the procurement, installation and checkout of two production shipsets. The production shipsets consist of 140 Generation 3 configuration position sensor blocks for CVN 79 and CVN 80. Additionally, this effort updates the purchase cable drum (PCD) -05 configuration for CVN 79, and procures one PCD-07 configuration for CVN 80. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., (66 percent); San Diego, Calif., (13 percent); and Tupelo, Miss., (21 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2026. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,344,986; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $237,934; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,973,550 will be obligated at time of award, $237,934 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded an $8,947,039 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001921F0057) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001917G0002). This order provides for the design and development of a replacement keyboard unit for the V-22 control display unit due to functional obsolescence in support of the V-22 Flight Control System redesign. Work will be performed in Tempe, Ariz., (74 percent); Ridley Park, Penn., (22 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,160,016; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $358,037; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,184,266; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $845,904 will be obligated at the time of award, $1,184,266 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

DRS Systems Inc., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded an $8,544,157 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0041). This modification adds scope and exercises an option to provide non-recurring engineering to design, develop, integrate and test engineering development models and production representative models of Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRA) for the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure system and repair of repairables of WRA assets. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (72 percent); San Diego, Calif., (19 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (8 percent); and Melbourne, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,928,780 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $230,000,000 cost-no-fee contract for work consolidating facility operations support, support and maintenance of government furnished property, and production process improvements support at multiple Abrams tank production facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-21-D-0085).

Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, Calif., was awarded a $145,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an energetic waste incinerator and contaminated waste processor. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of July 22, 2025. Fiscal 2019 and 2021 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $145,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (W91236-21-C-4000).

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Omaha, Neb., was awarded a $136,637,750 firm-fixed-price contract for the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Fort Pierce, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2025. Fiscal 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $136,637,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-21-C-0023).

BAE OSI Systems, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $106,281,915 modification (P00762) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 for acetic acid expansion build, commissioning, and transfer to the production project at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Kingsport with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $87,016,661 modification (P00023) to contract W911QX-19-C-0039 for secure unclassified network integration. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance; and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,636,821 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Korte Construction Co., St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $36,405,855 firm-fixed-price contract for design and build of a flight test engineering laboratory at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Edwards AFB with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2010 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $36,405,855 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-21-C-0028).

ESI Contracting Corp., Kansas City, Mo., was awarded a $29,622,931 firm-fixed-price contract for linear feet of levee raises, under-seepage control measures, relief wells, and control berms. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Manhattan, Mo., with an estimated completion date of April 19, 2024. Fiscal 2021 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $29,622,931 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-21–C-1037).

Helios Remote Sensing Systems Inc.,* Rome, N.Y., was awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for man portable Doppler radar hardware, support, research and development, and testing. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QX-21-D-0009).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $24,855,551 modification (P00010) to contract W911QX-20-C-0023 to explore the development of algorithms through the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence research. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Adelphi, Md., is the contracting activity.

Rigid Constructors LLC, Opelousas, La., was awarded a $20,980,000 firm-fixed-price contract for flood control work, Amite River and Tributaries, Louisiana. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in East Baton Rouge Parish, La., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $20,980,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-21-C-0068).

JD Eckam Inc., Atglen, Penn., was awarded a $16,033,170 firm-fixed-price contract to repair the Senator Roth Bridge. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Middletown, Del., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2021 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $16,033,170 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-21-C-0076).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $15,172,779 cost-plus fixed-fee contract for planning, implementation and integration of specific and emerging technology solutions into the Common Avionics Architecture System Operational Flight Program Cockpit System on the CH-47F. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 24, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-21-D-0067).

Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla., was awarded a $12,875,000 firm-fixed-price contract for an upgrade of a power grid. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Sill, Okla., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2010 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $12,875,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-21-C-0020).

Kenway Composites,* Augusta, Maine, was awarded a $11,931,142 firm-fixed-price contract for composite wicket gates at the Illinois River Basin, Peoria and LaGrange Dams, Creve Coeur and Versailles, Ill. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-21-D-0018).

Blinderman Construction Co. Inc., Chicago, Ill., was awarded a $11,886,500 firm-fixed-price contract for building renovations at Fort Riley, Kansas. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed at Fort Riley with an estimated completion date of April 4, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,886,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-21-C-4016).

Tempest Enterprises Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, was awarded a $10,973,698 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of natural gas line and fuel swap. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Tooele, Utah, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $10,973,698 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-21-C-0040).

Renda JBros. JV, Roanoke, Texas, was awarded a $10,000,000 modification (P00034) to contract W912P8-14-C-0054 for widening of Florida Avenue Canal. Work will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2022. Fiscal 2014 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity.

Range and Civil Construction,* Theresa, N.Y., was awarded a $9,972,321 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new scout/recce gunnery complex on existing Range 29. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Fort McCoy, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 18, 2023. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $9,972,321 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0046).

System Studies & Simulation Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $9,729,889 Foreign Military Sales (Bahrain, Finland, Poland, Romania, and Taiwan) modification (0004 46) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0019 for system engineering and technical assistance. Work will be performed in Texarkana, Texas; Fort Sill, Oklahoma; and Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Bahrain, Finland, Poland, Romania, and Taiwan Foreign Military Sales; other procurement, Army; and research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,729,889 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Ranco Construction,* Southhampton, N.J., was awarded a $9,599,200 firm-fixed-price contract for design and construction of a new commercial vehicle entry control point gate, roadway and facilities into the Lakehurst Naval Installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Lakehurst, N.J., with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,599,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York City, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-21-C-0021).

L.S. Black Constructors, St. Paul, Minn., was awarded a $9,230,695 firm-fixed-price contract for full facility restoration of an Army Reserve center located in Manitowoc, Wisc. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Manitowoc with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $9,230,695 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0044).

Defense Logistics Agency

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $98,000,000 undefinitized delivery order (SPRPA1-21-D-9004) against a five-year basic ordering agreement (SPRPA1-14-D-002U) for vertical replacements in support of the F-15 program. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. Location of performance is Missouri, with a Sept. 29, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Ga., (SPRWA1-21-D-0012) and Floats & Fuel Cells Inc.,* Memphis, Tenn., (SPRWA1-21-D-0013), are sharing an estimated $32,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRWA1-21-R-0009 for production of fuel-cell bladders applicable to the C-130 aircraft. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Georgia and Tennessee, with a Sept. 29, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

Floats & Fuel Cells Inc.,* Memphis, Tenn.,, has been awarded an estimated $32,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRWA1-21-R-0009 for production of fuel-cell bladders applicable to the C-130 aircraft. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year base contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Tennessee, with a Sept. 29, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., (SPRWA1-21-D-0013).

American Regent, Shirley, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $13,884,855 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 24 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 27, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-21-D-0008).

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $7,510,601 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Layer 5 trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with 18 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are South Carolina, and Washington, D.C., with a Sept. 27, 2022, ordering period end date. Using customer is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-21-D-F074).

U.S. Air Force

The Rolls Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., has been awarded an $82,957,980 delivery order (FA8504-21-F-0059) under basic requirements contract FA8504-17-D-0002 for the procurement of engines to support the C-130J aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to France, Germany, and New Zealand, and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement funds in the amount of $48,341,518, and FMS funds in the amount of $34,616,462 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $55,374,088 firm-fixed-price modification (PZ0010) to undefinitized contract action FA8634-21-C-2702 for the F-15 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) low-rate initial production. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2020 funds in the amount of $40,878,255; and fiscal 2021 funds in the amount of $14,495,833 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract and its available options is $951,736,982. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

ARS Aleut Construction LLC, Tamuning, Guam, has been awarded a $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineer Requirements contract. This contract provides for minor construction work based on a general statement of work further defined within each individual task order. Work will be performed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which 10 offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (FA521521D0008).

Cascade Sorbent Products Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $50,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, Simplified Acquisition of Base Engineer Requirements contract. This contract provides for minor construction work based on a general statement of work further defined within each individual task order. Work will be performed at O’ahu, Hawaii; Maui, Hawaii; and Kauai, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive set aside acquisition in which five offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 766th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (FA521521D0007).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Marietta, Ga., has been awarded a $29,171,293 order to provide software maintenance updates that address deficiency reports on the C-5M Galaxy weapons system. Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., Greenville, S.C., Phoenix, Ariz., and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2024. This award is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds in the amount of $20,186,536; and operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,984,757 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8525-21-F-0037).

U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., (H9224121F0075), was awarded a $68,155,223 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order under contract H92241-18-D-0002 for design and manufacturer development and support efforts (Phase 2) for the United Kingdom FMS H-47 Extended Range (ER) rotary wing aircraft required to satisfy the United Kingdom’s requirement for heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft in accordance with the Letter of Acceptance UK-B-WTJ approved on March 25, 2021. Contract funds will not expire. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., and is expected to be completed on or about Dec. 31, 2026. The contracting activity is U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

MCP Computer Products Inc., San Marcos, Calif., (H92239-21-F-0139), was awarded a $9,308,258 firm-fixed-price, sole-source contract for computer peripherals (Dell laptops, desktops, docks, towers, and accessories) intended as lifecycle replacements in support of U.S. Special Operations Command. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance Major Force Program-11 funds in the amount of $9,308,258 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed at the Dell Federal Facility in Nashville, Tenn. This contract is a blanket purchase agreement award based on an existing General Services Administration schedule, and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business