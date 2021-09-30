Tickets on sale for ‘The Battle of the X-Planes’

The 2021 Gathering of Eagles is slated for 5 p.m., Oct. 23, 2021, at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, Calif.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Battle of the X-Planes,” and celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Joint Strike Fighter concept demonstration that pitted Boeing’s X-32 and Lockheed Martin’s X-35 against each other.

All proceeds benefit the Flight Test Historical Foundation.

Meet the pilots and flight test engineers who designed and developed the aircraft, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the events and tests that led to the development of the 5th generation stealth fighter.

The reception begins at 5 p.m., and the awards program starts at 6:30 p.m.

There are two ticket options available.

The $35 ticket includes the wine and beer tasting, light appetizers, music, artwork, and auction that runs 5-7 p.m. This does not include theater seats for the presentation or awards ceremony. Food from the local vendors is not included.

The $75 tickets include the reception and reserved seats in the Performing Arts Theater for the Battle of the X-Planes awards presentation and program that runs 5-9 p.m.

The presentation will include Eagle Recognition, a panel discussion with Q&A, and other awards and scholarship presentations. There will be a Silent Auction, aviation art show, and printed history program.

The Gathering of Eagles is a yearly celebration of the Flight Test Historical Foundation to acknowledge significant achievements in the flight testing of aerospace vehicles. The celebration honors both significant events and individuals that have made these events possible. The Gathering of Eagles is meant to provide an avenue for camaraderie, education and as a way to memorialize and honor the people who contributed to the historic advancements in aerospace development by these programs. The event is also a fundraiser, providing resources to the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, University scholarships, and a variety of STEM education programs.

The mission of the Flight Test Historical Foundation is to raise funds to support the development of the Air Force Flight Test (AFFT) Museum at Edwards AFB, California and the museum’s Blackbird Airpark Annex at USAF Plant 42 in nearby Palmdale. The Foundation’s fund-raising efforts focus primarily on museum improvements, new construction, exhibits, aircraft acquisition and restoration, and a multitude of educational programs.

The Flight Test Historical Foundation is a tax-exempt non-profit organization. The cost of the ticket, less $20, is considered a tax-deductible charitable donation.

For more information, visit https://www.afftcmuseum.org/goe2021