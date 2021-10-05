  Aerotech News Digital Edition - October 1, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – October 1, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the October 1st issue of Aerotech News and Review! A one-time fixture in Aerospace Valley skies, the B-1B Lancer continues on its path to retirement, with an additional 17 aircraft now removed from service. The divestiture of the aircraft is in support of the United States Air Force’s efforts to modernize America’s bomber fleet, making the way for the eventual deployment of the B-21 Raider. “Continuous operations over the last 20 years have taken a toll on our B-1B fleet, and the aircraft we retired would have taken between 10 and 30 million dollars per aircraft to get back to a status quo fleet in the short term until the B-21 comes online,” said Brig. Gen. Kenyon Bell, AFGSC Director of Logistics and Engineering. It’s one more step toward the end of an era, and we have full coverage for you in this week’s edition of Aerotech. Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Youngest woman to fly solo around world lands in Mojave: page 3

“On This Date” photo feature: B-1 program reboot, SpaceShipOne wins Ansari X Prize, and more: page 5

Cam Martin: NASA communicator and “X-PLANE Explainer” : page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories: What do Betty Grable and Halloween have in common?: page 7

