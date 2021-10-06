Headlines — October 6

News

For sale now: U.S.-supplied weapons in Afghan gun shops

The Taliban seized troves of American weapons and vehicles from surrendering Afghan soldiers. Now, gun dealers are doing a brisk business.

Former administration officials argue over whether keeping U.S. troops in Afghanistan would have helped

Former U.S. diplomatic leaders argued that a permanent U.S. military force in Afghanistan could have ensured stability in the region.

Business

U.S. Navy gives Austal USA its first contract for steel ships

The first steel ship built by Austal USA will be a U.S. Navy towing and salvage ship, following the award of a $144 million multi-ship contract.

Ex-DOD general counsel to head legal at aerospace co.

U.S. commercial space company Momentus Inc. has snagged former U.S. Department of Defense General Counsel Paul Ney to serve as the company’s chief legal officer.

Defense

All DOD security clearance holders are now subject to continuous vetting to keep them

Eventually, all periodic background checks will be replaced by an automated system that continuously scans databases and receives alerts from other agencies.

Hallowed changing of the guard gets an all-female cast at Arlington

For 84 years, Army soldiers have performed the changing of the guard at the tomb at Arlington National Cemetery. Last month, for the first time, it was carried out by three women.

F/A-18 corrosion maintenance doesn’t consistently meet Navy and Marine Corps standards

The Department of the Navy requires the Navy and the Marine Corps to conduct F/A-18 inspections every 84 days to tackle issues related to corrosion. They aren’t always getting done, and it’s showing, according to the Defense Department Inspector General’s Office.

First littoral combat ship, Freedom, decommissioned in San Diego

The USS Freedom has become the second littoral combat ship the Navy has decommissioned.

Veterans

VA resumes a collection of debts from benefits overpayments, medical co-pays

VA officials said money owed to them totals about $1.13 billion. About 600,000 veterans are expected to be impacted by the move.