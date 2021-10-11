Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $482,115,887 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (96 percent); Newport News, Va., (3 percent); and Newport and Quonset, R.I., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $53,151,801 (51 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,616,832 (27 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,094,582 (9 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,390,454 (6 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,724,999 (4 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,165,077 (3 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,165,077 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

SyQwest Inc.,* Cranston, R.I., is awarded a $13,854,578 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract is for production of TR-341A transducers. Work will be performed in Cranston, R.I., and is expected to be completed by June 2027. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $572,244 will be obligated at time of award on the first delivery order, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the beta.sam.gov website with one offer received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-22-D-A200).

ACR Technical Services, Newport News, Va., (N3220522D0001); Standard Calibrations Inc., Chesapeake, Va., (N3220522D0002); and Weedon Engineering, Jacksonville, Fla., (N3220522D0003), are awarded a $7,734,053 shared-ceiling, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This award fulfills the Military Sealift Commandís requirement for services to facilitate worldwide support for calibration, repair and/or replacement of gauges, meters, thermometers and test equipment used to monitor machinery performance for Military Sealift Command vessels. This contract includes five one-year ordering periods that would bring the cumulative value of the contract ceiling to $7,734,053. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $3,500 for the minimum guarantee for each offer and will be obligated at time of award. Orders may be placed throughout the five-year ordering period. Funding for fiscal year 2022, in which initial orders are placed, will be utilized at that time. This contract was a small business set-aside requirement procured via the beta.sam.gov website and only three timely offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

L3 Technologies Inc., Muskegon, Minn., was awarded a $28,128,610 modification (P00009) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for hydro-mechanically propelled transmissions and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Minn., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 7, 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $28,128,610 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $14,486,066 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Multi-Domain Agile Condor Enhancements (MDACE) software prototype/hardware. This contract provides for the research and development of widely applicable technologies that increase perception, adaptability, re-configurability, resiliency, self-optimization, security, and autonomy for energy efficient agile Air Force platforms. Work will be performed in North Syracuse, N.Y. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 8, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,030,471 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, R.I, is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-0519).

*Small business