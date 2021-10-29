Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Aircraft Readiness Alliance LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $57,538,117 modification (P00023) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N6893617C0081). This modification exercises an option to provide depot-level maintenance services for aircraft, aircraft engines, and associated systems, equipment, components, and materials involving rework of existing aviation end items, systems, and components and the manufacture of items and component parts that are otherwise not available. These services also include modernization, conversion, in-service repair, disassembly, and other associated services for AV-8B, C-130, C-2, E-2, EA-6B, F/A-18, H-1, H-53, H-60, MQ-8, P-3, P-8, F-35, and V-22 aircraft in support of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (75 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (11 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (5 percent); Miramar, Calif., (3.5 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (2.5 percent); Cannon, N.M., (2 percent) and Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2022. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,509,680 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $44,488,353 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2103 to exercise an option for engineering and technical design effort to support research and development concept formulation for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (96.1 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (1.7 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (1.7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $600,000 (92 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $55,000 (8 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $55,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured and is a sole-source award pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(3) ñ industrial mobilization. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lee Hartman and Sons Inc.,* Roanoke, Va.,, is awarded a $32,546,688 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures 16,072 pieces of video teleconference (VTC) equipment in support of the integration of specialized network VTC systems supporting intelligence agencies and the command, control, communication, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions of Joint Staff and combatant commanders, Department of Defense agencies and services, and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Md., and is expected to be completed in October 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0003).

Serco – IPS Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $24,903,276, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00174-18-C-0015 to procure professional support services for the Naval Sea System Commandís deputy commander for surface warfare (SEA 21). Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (55 percent); Norfolk, Va., (19 percent); San Diego, Calif., (18 percent); Mayport, Fla., (2 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (2 percent); Sasebo, Japan (1 percent); Manama, Bahrain (1 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to complete October 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $810,855; fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,845,992; and fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,246,052 will be obligated at time of award, of which $17,056,907 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $20,549,597 firm-fixed-price modification (P00070) to a previously awarded contract (N0001914C0037). This modification exercises options to procure 18 Advanced Arresting Gear Water Twister (WT) Mod-II shipsets for Navy Gerald R. Ford-class Aircraft Carriers 78, 79, and 80. Additionally, this modification provides for the development of logistics support products and the execution of engineering change proposals related to WT Mod-II as approved by the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Decentralized Change Control Board. Work will be performed in Tupelo, Miss., (55.8 percent); San Diego, Calif., (26.1 percent); Chicago, Ill., (3.6 percent); Dayton, Ohio (2.2 percent); Spring Grove, Ill., (2.1 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (2.8 percent); Placentia, Calif., (1.3 percent); Malvern, Penn., (1.3 percent); Birmingham, Ala., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,549,597 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, Calif., is awarded a $16,356,160 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an existing task order for South Airfield Military Construction Project at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, Calif. Work will be performed at NAWS China Lake, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2023. After the award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $762,088,085. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $16,356,160 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-F-5226).

North State Mechanical Inc.,* Jacksonville, N.C., is awarded an $11,125,769 firm-fixed-price task order (N4008522F4099) under a multiple award construction contract for renovations to a barracks at Camp Lejeune, N.C. The work to be performed provides for complete renovation of a bachelor enlisted quarters, including site work, mechanical systems, plumbing, electrical, finishes, doors, windows, fire protection, and incidental related work. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $11,125,769 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0077).

U.S. Air Force

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded an $11,873,715 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract for Technical Security Team support services. This contract provides for program management, technology security support, food services support, and facilities management support. Work will be performed in locations in Pakistan and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and was a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $11,873,715 were obligated at time of the award. The Air Force Security and Assistance Directorate, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-22-C-5001).

*Small business