Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises IV LLC,* Williamsburg, Va., (N69450-22-D-0002); CCI Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N69450-22-D-0003); Dawson Enterprises LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N69450-22-D-0004); P&S Construction Inc.,* Chelmsford, Mass., (N69450-22-D-0005); Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV-2 LLC,* Destin, Fla., (N69450-22-D-0006); VHB LLC,* Boyds, Md., (N69450-22-D-0007); Walga Ross Group 3 JV,* Joplin, Mo., (N69450-22-D-0008); and WEB LLC, doing business as WEBCO, Springfield, Va., (N69450-22-D-0009), were awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, design-build and design-bid-build multiple-award construction contracts with a combined maximum value of $249,000,000 for construction projects primarily in the east area of operations of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. No task orders are being issued at this time. Each awardee was awarded $1,000 in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee. Work will be performed Florida (34 percent); Georgia (33 percent); and South Carolina (33 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000 were obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with 30 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

KBR Diego Garcia LLC, Houston, Texas, is awarded a $62,887,787 firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Four under previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-17-D-3600 for base operations support services at U.S. Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Award of this option brings the total cumulative contract value to $325,356,510. Work will be performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by November 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds (Navy and Air Force); and fiscal 2022 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $23,584,355 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Va., is awarded a $21,061,344 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6267 to exercise options for engineering design development services, supporting material and travel procurements. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (85 percent); and Charleroi, Penn., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,100,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Greenup-Cajun JV LLC,* Kenner, La., was awarded a $96,286,929 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of hurricane protection features and levee and drainage canal relocation. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in New Orleans, La., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds in the amount of $96,286,929 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912P8-22-C-0009).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises V LLC,* Williamsburg, Va., was awarded a $22,771,439 firm-fixed-price contract for interior renovation and mechanical/electrical infrastructure. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Fort Gordon, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 25, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,771,439 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-C-3000).

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $22,153,871 modification (P00181) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for worldwide aviation maintenance. Work will be performed in Fort Bragg, N.C.; Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.; Fort Campbell, Ky.; and Fort Drum, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2022. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds and 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $22,153,871 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Arizona Department of Economic Security, Phoenix, Ariz., was awarded an $8,624,063 modification (P00002) to contract W9124A-21-D-0002 to exercise Option Year One for dining facilities services at Fort Huachuca, Ariz. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., is the contracting activity (W9124A-21-D-0002).

U.S. Air Force

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., has been awarded a $25,055,242 modification (P00003) to previously awarded FA8227-21-F-0056 for temporary aircraft maintenance structures (TAMS). This modification provides for the purchase of Phase II of the TAMS project which was separately priced and competed under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Dynamic Multi-Asset Growth Capital Investment Funds in the amount of $25,055,242 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $17,386,616 cost-reimbursement additional work contract modification (P00007) to previously awarded FA8650-19-C-5212 for research and development. The modification provides for the expansion of efforts to improve progressive damage analysis codes, broaden the data generation to include additional polymer matrix composites, expand Automated Fiber Placement research, develop advanced damage algorithms for bonded structure/repair and manufacture demonstration articles based on conceptual aircraft designs. Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 19, 2026. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $17,386,616 are being obligated at the time of award, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $54,636,616. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

*Small business