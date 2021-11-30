U.S. Army selects BAE Systems as prime contractor on National Cyber Range Complex contract

The U.S. Army has selected BAE Systems to serve as a prime contractor on Lot 1 of the 10-year, $2.4 billion National Cyber Range Complex Event Planning, Operations, and Support hybrid contract.

Under this indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity multiple award contract, the company will compete for orders in cybersecurity integration, range support services, systems testing, and training personnel.

“We look forward to harnessing our digital engineering expertise in integration and testing holistic cyber range environments, as well as training warfighters to operate in highly complex, challenging environments,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Our experience in weapon systems, cyber-hardening, cybersecurity, and risk mitigation applications will better prepare warfighters for the future battlefield.”

As defense systems become more interconnected, today’s warfighters need cyber-hardened weapons and realistic cyber training to be ready to respond with precision and accuracy within a modern battlefield. Upon further tasking, BAE Systems will plan and conduct large-scale, complex, and multi-site cyber test, evaluation, and training events. For these events, the company’s model-based systems engineering methods will enable the Army to quickly identify and mitigate high-priority cyber risks.