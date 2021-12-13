Lockheed Martin subcontracts with Valley Tech Systems for MDA’s next gen Interceptor

Providing State-of-the-art Controllable Solid Propulsion for Missile Defense

FOLSOM, Calif., — Valley Tech Systems, Inc. of Folsom, Calif., has received a subcontract worth up to $94 million for base and future option scope by Lockheed Martin for an advanced solid-propulsion subsystem for its Next Generation Interceptor contract with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency.

Valley Tech Systems is a Voyager Space company.

The NGI is a missile defense interceptor program designed to protect and defend the U.S. from intercontinental ballistic missiles. This program will serve as a first line of a layered missile defense architecture against evolving threats from rogue nations.

Valley Tech Systems will provide a solid-propulsion roll control subsystem to assist in stabilizing the NGI’s flight trajectory. Under the subcontract for the technology development and risk reduction phase, Valley Tech Systems will deliver a flight-qualified, production-ready subsystem to Lockheed Martin in support of the 2027 fielding date.

“We are excited to provide our state-of-the-art controllable solid propulsion technology to Lockheed Martin for the Missile Defense Agency‘s homeland missile defense mission,” said Mike O’Brien, president, Valley Tech Systems.

Valley Tech Systems’ controllable solid-propulsion technology regulates the use of solid propellant to achieve required levels of precision and long-duration operation while offering superior reliability, safety, and affordability. The company developed the technology under a series of Small Business Innovation Research contracts from the MDA and the U.S. Air Force with Lockheed Martin as its commercialization and technology transition partner. Derivations of the technology also are under development for future application to U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, and U.S. Navy missiles through additional SBIR contracts.

“By including our cutting-edge technology in the NGI program, Lockheed Martin is tapping into American ingenuity, while expanding the defense industrial base and Lockheed Martin’s supply chain,” said Russell Carlson, vice president, Aerospace Division, Valley Tech Systems. “In transitioning from R&D to weapon system integration, we have upgraded our business systems and engineering processes to successfully achieve the stringent technical and quality program requirements of Lockheed Martin and the MDA,” he continued.

The company will perform work in Folsom and Reno, Nev.