Contracts Briefs

Competitive Range Solutions LLC (CRS),* Chicago, Ill., was awarded a competitive, single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $400,000,000 that includes fixed-price and cost-contract-type pricing arrangements for Technologies Refreshment and Implementation-Global Solutions Management, which provides technology refreshment, implementation, integration, and transition to operations activities in support of the Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network. The ordering period is from Jan. 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2024, with two one-year option periods for a total period of five years (Jan. 1, 2022-Dec. 31, 2026). The solicitation was issued as a small business set-aside competitive action via the SAM.gov website and five proposals were received. CRS is registered as a small business concern. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity (HC1028-22-D-0001).

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $269,034,300 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002421C5408 in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (46 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (8 percent); San Jose, Calif., (7 percent); Raufoss, Norway (7 percent); Mississauga, Canada (6 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (4 percent); Cambridge, Canada (3 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Hengelo Ov, Netherlands (2 percent); Koropi Attica, Greece (2 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2 percent); Canton, N.Y., (2 percent); Ankara, Turkey (1 percent); Grenaa, Denmark (1 percent); Westlake Village, Calif., (1 percent); Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane, Australia (less than 1 percent); Newmarket, Canada (less than 1 percent); Madrid, Spain (less than 1 percent); Milwaukie, Oregon (less than 1 percent); Lystrup, Denmark (less than 1 percent); Lawrence, Maine (less than 1 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to complete March 2025. Fiscal 2020 other customer funds in the amount of $16,419,610 (6 percent); fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $144,056,990 (54 percent); fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,306,300 (6 percent); and fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $91,251,400 (34 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group Inc., doing business as Global Technical Systems,* Virginia Beach, Va., is awarded an $84,680,504 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures one lot of ALQ-167 and ULQ-24C pods, associated hardware for pod modifications, and technical data in support of electronic attack/electronic warfare threat simulation for weapons development, test, and evaluation, fleet training, and target applications for the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Command Weapons Division, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0011).

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, Calif., is awarded a $13,856,834 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort job order, under basic ordering agreement N0016421GWS31 to procure contractor logistics support maintainers and engineering reach back support of the AN/ALQ-249(V)1 Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band (NGJ-MB) during development, test and evaluation. There are no options included on this contract. Work will be performed (approximately) in Patuxent River, Md., (56 percent); Ridgecrest, Calif., (28 percent); Crane, Ind., (13 percent); and Point Mugu, Calif., (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2023. Fiscal 2021 foreign cooperative project (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,500,000 will be obligated at the time of contract award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Ind.,, is the contracting activity (N0016422FW003).

RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $9,845,396 firm-fixed-price modification to an existing task order (N6247320F5106) placed against contract N62473-16-D-1885. This modification increases the maximum dollar value of the task order for the repair and maintenance of Michelson Laboratory Wings 2-5 at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $104,947,360. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,067,800 are obligated at time of award, which expire at the end of this fiscal year, along with fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,777,596 which expire at the end of fiscal 2023. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,327,433 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00002) to a previously awarded undefinitized indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001921D0001). This modification increases the ceiling to partially definitize fiscal 2021 air vehicle initial spares, to include global spares packages, base spares packages, deployment spares packages, and afloat spares packages in support F-35 Lightning II Air Vehicle deliveries for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young LLP, New York, N.Y., is being awarded a contract option for a maximum value of $62,049,923 for financial statement audit services for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. The contract has a one-year base period with four individual one-year option periods. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds are being added to the base ($62,049,923) for a total of $112,320,734. Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0002).

KPMG LLP, McLean, Va.,, has been awarded a fixed-price contract option for audit services of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works (CW) and suballotted funds financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The contract had a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $57,693,820. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $57,537,875. Fiscal 2022 USACE CW revolving funds in the amount of $12,249,634 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-18-F-0039).

VWR International LLC, Radnor, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $49,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for laboratory supplies and wares. This was a competitive acquisition with 40 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a Dec. 13, 2026, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-22-D-0007).

The Mission Essential Group LLC, New Albany, Ohio, was awarded a $13,591,421 modification (P00015) to contract W50NH9-20-C-0008 for linguist services. Work will be performed in New Albany, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 14, 2022. Fiscal 2022 Overseas Contingency Operations Transfer, Defense funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a modification in the amount of $7,866,486 as an equitable adjustment under the performance of HQ085021C0002. This effort develops and delivers space vehicles to detect and track hypersonic vehicles from low Earth orbit. Approximately 88 percent of the supplemental effort will be performed by L3Harris in Palm Bay, Fla. Approximately 12 percent of the effort will be performed by MOOG Engineering in Mountain View, California. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds are obligated at the time of award. Space Development Agency, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (HQ085021C0002).

