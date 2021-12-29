Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greenville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $147,198,032; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $70,486,732; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,400; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $167,620,202; and FMS funds in the amount of $74,106,976 will be obligated at time of award, $250,958,164 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $97,000,000 cost-plus-award-fee modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62742-17-D-1800. This modification increases the maximum dollar value for architect-engineering services for comprehensive long-term Navy environmental action at various sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations. Work will be performed at various sites in Hawaii (50 percent); Guam (25 percent); Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S. (16 percent); Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. (7 percent); and Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia, and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans (2 percent). The contract expected completion date is August 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders and modifications will be primarily funded by environmental restoration (Navy); base realignment and closure; and customer reimbursable funds. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $317,000,000. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

General Atomics, San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $69,803,720 firm-fixed-price contract that provides non-recurring engineering and program management services in support of the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) system for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier, minus energy storage subsystem. Specifically, this contract provides for the evaluation, production, manufacture, assembly, integration and test of engineering changes to product hardware, software, technical data, and logistics products throughout the configuration management process associated with the EMALS and AAG system for the CVN 81 aircraft carrier, minus the energy storage subsystem. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (99.6 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.4 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $1,188,188; and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $670,407 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0033).

Motorola Solutions Inc., Chicago, Ill.,, is awarded a $29,175,066 firm-fixed-price modification to contract N39430-20-C-2214. This modification provides for the exercise of Option Year Two for life cycle sustainment of the Enterprise Land Mobile Radio System for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Ashore Program systems at various Navy installations worldwide. The contract also contains two unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $96,062,416. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by December 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $29,175,066 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole source basis. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $23,175,000 firm-fixed-price order (N0016422FJ026) under basic ordering agreement N0016417GJQ02 for the procurement of multi-spectral targeting systems for the U.S. Navy Triton unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). These systems provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) detection, identification and targeting capability in day/night operations for both manned and unmanned platforms. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be complete by March 2023. Funding in the amount of $15,450,000 for the RAAF (66.67 percent); fiscal 2021 funds in the amount of $5,150,000 (22.22 percent); and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,575,000 (11.11 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016417GJQ02-0015).

U.S. Army

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $102,389,630 firm-fixed-price contract for production and delivery of hardware components and spares of the Apache Attack Helicopter Modernized Target Acquisition Designation/Pilot Night Vision Sensor System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0130).

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tenn., was awarded a $44,655,588 modification (P00026) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0018 for test support services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

American Ordnance LLC, Middletown, Iowa, was awarded a $15,553,827 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for upgrades to yard rail and train track rail. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $15,553,827 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0056).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $11,572,950 modification (P00010) to contract W911QX-20-C-0019 to support full motion video, visual search and single object tracker, and broad area search and tracking medium scale integration algorithm testing. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $250,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $9,296,118 firm-fixed-price contract for improved mobile subscriber equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taiwan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $9,296,118 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-22-C-5022).

