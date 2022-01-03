Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $471,313,000 undefinitized contract action for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program. The contract action provides for the design and development of an integrated suite of aircraft systems to support modification of the Japan Air Self Defense Force F-15MJ aircraft and the development, test, and delivery of four Weapon System Trainers. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to Japan. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $48,260,100 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8634-22-C-2705).

Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada, has been awarded a $70,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Wescam Aggregate Services Plan. This contract provides for the continuation of contractor logistics support for the three configurations of L-3 Communications/Wescam MX Electro/Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Sensor System line replaceable units installed on the AC-130U/W/J. The contract also provides for on-site support to include field level repair and troubleshooting in deployed locations in foreign countries, and operator familiarization training. Work will be performed at Hurlburt Field, Fla., and Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $10,843,410 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8509-22-C-0004).

The Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif., has been awarded a $15,052,531 firm-fixed-price modification (P00131) to previously awarded FA8808-10-C-0001 for Protected Tactical Satellite Communications (PTS) hosted payload. The modification provides for PTS integration and test efforts. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 19, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $15,052,531 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,591,652,278. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., has been awarded a $9,269,984 cost-plus-fixed fee type contract for engineering, management, technical support and operational expertise to the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect’s Office. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $1,600,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-9303).

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Va., was awarded an $81,089,341 modification (000828) to contract W52P1J-11-D-0013 for MK 90 propellant grain. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-11-D-0013).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., was awarded a $54,663,121 modification (P00032) to contract W9124G-17-C-0005 for basic initial flight training and instruction. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $54,663,121 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Inc., Saint Petersburg, Fla., was awarded a $17,551,291 firm-fixed-price contract for the provision of materials, equipment and other direct costs for 120mm tank training ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Saint Petersburg, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 28, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Egypt) funds in the amount of $17,551,291 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-C-0008).

Torch Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $17,460,282 modification (P00019) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2022. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Andover, Mass., was awarded a $13,961,181 modification (P00213) to contract W31P4Q-15-C-0022 for basic operational capability hardware, software and support. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Andover and Burlington, Mass., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $6,840,979 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $55,121,826 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N0002421C5434) for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile and NATO Seasparrow Missile Systems programs. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (99 percent); and the governments of Japan and United Arab Emirates (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (82 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (17 percent); Andover, Mass., (less than 1 percent); San Jose, Calif., (less than 1 percent); Aranjuez, Spain (less than 1 percent); Brisbane, Australia (less than 1 percent); and Koropi Attica, Greece (less than 1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $18,590,172 (47 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,169,628 (5 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,368,863 (11 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,987,831 (7 percent); fiscal 2022 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,591,952 (29 percent); FMS Japan funds in the amount of $70,000 (less than 1 percent); and FMS United Arab Emirates funds in the amount of $45,567 (less than 1 percent), will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $2,169,628 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $30,890,765 not-to-exceed undefinitized contract action modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2120) for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funding of $8,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Alabama Shipyard, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $25,964,083 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4031) for a 150-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). This contract includes a base period and 11 options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $28,535,957. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., begin March 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed by July 28, 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $25,964,083 are obligated for fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website with two offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220522C4031).

SAFE Boats International, Bremerton, Wash., is awarded a $25,556,452 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2201) for the exercise of options for construction, outfitting, reactivation, and training of two Mark VI (MK VI) patrol boats. Work will be performed in Tacoma, Wash., and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2021 Building Partner Capacity using Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds in the amount of $25,556,452 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a $13,275,057 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0042122F0065) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0042119G0001). This order provides engineering services and engine system improvement support for the F408 engine component improvement program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business