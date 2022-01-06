Iran-backed militia attacks a dangerous distraction from mission

BAGHDAD — Coalition forces were targeted Jan, 5, 2022, by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small Coalition advisory presence, in northeast Syria.

According to Coalition forces, the attack did not cause any casualties, but several rounds impacted inside the Coalition base and caused minor damage.

Coalition forces, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, responded swiftly and fired six rounds of artillery towards the point of origin of the attack just outside Mayadin, Syria. The Iran-supported malign actors fired on the Coalition and SDF from within civilian infrastructure with no regard for civilian safety.

Hours before the attack, Coalition forces observed several launch sites of indirect fire rockets that posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village. Acting in self-defense, Coalition forces conducted several strikes to eliminate the observed threats.

These inaccurate and indiscriminate indirect fire attacks pose a serious threat to innocent civilians because of their lack of discrimination, said Maj. Gen. John W. Brennan, Jr., commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

“The Coalition reserves the right to defend itself and partner forces against any threat, and will continue to do everything within its power to protect those forces,” said Brennan. “Our Coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran. These attacks are a dangerous distraction from our Coalition’s shared mission to advise, assist, and enable partner forces to maintain the enduring defeat of Daesh.”

