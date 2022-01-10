Aerotech News Digital Edition – January 7, 2022

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the first issue of Aerotech News for 2022! What better way to start off a new year, than to look back at the accomplishments of the last one? Aerospace Valley continues to be a place where history is made and milestones achieved, with effects that ripple out world-wide.

Here is a sampling of some of the highlights of 2021:

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne flight, Edwards’ first “Guardians”, retired B-1B finds a new role at Edwards: page 2

First-ever Space Test Fundamentals class at Edwards, EAFB CivMil funds upgrades at ALS, Stratolaunch flies again: page 3

Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity successfully carries passengers to space: page 4

Blue Origin flies private citizens to space: page 5

COVID vaccine mandated for military personnel, last U.S. troops leave Afghanistan: page 6

New beginnings, space launches and anniversaries celebrated at Mojave Air and Space Port in 2021: page 7

NASA Armstrong hits many milestones in 2021: page 9

High Desert Hangar Stories: How to shoot down a perfectly good aircraft: page 10

