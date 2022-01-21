AV/East Kern STEM Network schedules 9th STEMPosium for March 30

The Antelope Valley East Kern STEM Network has rescheduled last Novemberís 9th Annual STEMPosium, themed “Above and Beyond,” for the afternoon of March 30, 2022, via a virtual platform, co-presented by the Antelope Valley Union High School District and Antelope Valley College Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Scheduled for live video presentation from the Palmdale Cultural Center from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., the STEMPosium will feature keynote speakers on a variety of subjects, including hydrogen fuel, aviation, and STEM innovation, as well as a panel discussion by young professionals, education displays and presentations by regional STEM students.

“We believe opportunities to highlight the latest innovations in STEM in our Aerospace Valley are important for the education of our students and local community. We are pleased to be able to offer this outstanding educational and networking event for the greater AV,” said Lisa Sheldon Brown, Vice-Chair of the AV East Kern STEM Network Steering Committee.

STEM Awards

The AV/East Kern STEM Network is also continuing to solicit nominations for outstanding contributions to STEM education within the region. The four categories for award recognition, named in memory of the late Niles Nilo, former Lockheed Martin engineer and STEM education proponent, are:

STEM Program of the Year; STEM Teacher of the Year; STEM Industry Partner of the Year, and STEM Advocate of the Year.

Nominations for each award are due no later than March 7, 2022, and maybe submitted to: https://forms.gle/NCvq4M1WQeRo8qTHA. For more information on award criteria, contact Kriss Vander Hyde at aveastkernstem@gmail.com.

Registration and Sponsorships

Registration for this exclusive, free event is on a first-come, first-served basis, with attendance limited to 250 people; those already registered for the November event need not re-register. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2021AVSTEMPosium or email aveastkernstem@gmail.com for a fillable form to return, before March 14, 2022. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are also available. For more information, contact Kriss Vander Hyde at aveastkernstem@gmail.com no later than March 7.