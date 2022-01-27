fbpx
March Air Reserve Base is preferred location for next KC-46A Pegasus

by Aerotech News & Review
A KC-46 Pegasus from the 97th Air Mobility Wing, assigned to the 56th Air Refueling Squadron, Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, refuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 49th Wing, 54th Fighter Group, Holloman AFB, New Mexico, on December 7, 2020. Two Altus AFB KC-46s and ten Holloman AFB F-16s teamed up in the skies over New Mexico to practice air refueling operations.

The Department of the Air Force selected March Air Reserve Base in California’s High Desert, as the preferred location to host the next KC-46A Pegasus aircraft.

The decision was made after conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations, and cost.

Twelve KC-46As will replace KC-135 Stratotankers at March ARB.

The new tankers will bring many enhanced capabilities, such as boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigations and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability.

A final basing decision will be made after an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to take place in fall 2023. Grissom ARB, Ind., and Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., are considered reasonable alternatives and will also undergo environmental impact analyses.

