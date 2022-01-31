Aerotech News Black History Special – January 2022

Black History Month 2022 – Combined Special Edition of Aerotech News and Review | Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News – January 2022

Celebrating the accomplishments of Black Americans in our nation’s military, defense and aviation industries. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out our Black History Month issue, a special, combined publication of Aerotech News and Review and the Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News. It’s our privilege to bring you a look at some of the accomplishments of Black Americans who have served in our nation’s military, defense and aviation industries. Click on the link below for your free digital copy of our Black History Month issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/qhog/

Here’s a preview of what you’ll find in this special edition:

Allen Parker, engineer at NASA Armstrong: page 3

Bessie Coleman: First African American to earn a pilot’s license: page 4

Tuskegee Airmen recognized for win at first-ever Top Gun weapons meet in 1949: page 5

Lloyd “Fig” Newton – first Black Thunderbird pilot: page 9

L.A. Sheriff’s deputy shares father’s Tuskegee Airman story: page 10

Henry Johnson: Hero of the Harlem Hellfighters recognized decades later: page 12

All this and much more, in this special issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points beginning January 28th. Pick one up when you're out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy.