Celebrity veterans | TV personality Montel Williams served in Navy, Marine Corps

by David Vergun
Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 26 executive officer, Lt. Col. Walter Sopp, prepares to go on air for a Montel Across America radio broadcast with Montel Williams aboard the flight deck of the USS New York Nov. 4. Aboard the ship are Marines from several units that merged to form SPMAGTF-26. The ship, which has 7 1/2 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center forged into its hull, is scheduled to be commissioned Nov. 7.

Montel Williams is perhaps best known for his TV appearances from 1991 to 2008 on “The Montel Williams Show.”

Williams, born in Baltimore, Md., on July 3, 1956, also served in the military, enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1974 and later graduating from the Naval Academy in 1980 with a degree in engineering and a minor in international security affairs.

Montel Williams in basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., in 1974. (Marine Corps photograph)

He then served 18 months in Guam as a cryptologic officer for naval intelligence. His next assignment was as a cryptologic officer with the Naval Security Fleet Support Division at Fort Meade, Md.

After 22 years of military service, he retired from the Navy with the rank of lieutenant commander.

On the last episode of “The Montel Williams Show,” Navy Capt. Kenneth J. Braithwaite II, director of Joint Public Affairs Support Element Reserve, presented Williams with the Navy’s Superior Public Service Award.

“It was an honor to be able to award a true patriot like Mr. Williams,” Braithwaite said. “This award signifies his genuine gratitude for military service. He has a definite understanding and appreciation of what sailors and Marines sacrifice, something he knows well from his own military experience.”

During annual holiday shows in his television program’s long run, Williams reunited deployed sailors with their families. In 2006, he and a production crew flew to the U.S. Central Command 5th Fleet area of responsibility to tour Iraqi oil platforms and meet with deployed sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

His program frequently highlighted the efforts of nonprofit organizations that support service members. Throughout his 17 years on television, Williams continuously shared with audience members and viewers the importance of supporting the military and recognized sailors’ and Marines’ sacrifices in service to their country.

“During the entire run of my shows,” Williams recalled, “I would do two or three shows dedicated to the military every single year. I went back and forth to the Persian Gulf multiple times while my show was on the air, taking messages to family members.”

U.S. Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., center right, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Montel Williams, center left, pose for a photo with event staff members during the Operation Home Cooking event as part of the Metropolitan Cooking and Entertaining Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Nov. 3, 2013. The event honored U.S. Service members and their families. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp, U.S. Army/Released)

Shortly after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, Williams established the Montel Williams MS Foundation to further the scientific study of MS, provide financial assistance to select organizations and institutions conducting research, raise national awareness and educate the public.

“My responsibility is to my fellow man,” he said. “We are not here for self alone … what I can do for mankind is much greater than what I can do for myself, and that’s why I try my best. That sounds lofty and all that, but that’s my purpose.”

Besides doing “The Montel Williams Show,” he was an actor in several military-themed shows. He portrayed a Navy SEAL, Lt. Curtis Rivers, in three episodes of the TV series “JAG.”

He also produced and starred in a short-lived TV series called “Matt Waters,” which appeared on CBS in 1996. In it, he played an ex-Navy SEAL turned inner-city high school teacher.

In 1997 he played Air Force Lt. Col. Northrop, a nuclear missile silo commander, in the fictional movie “The Peacekeeper.”

Television talk-show host Montel Williams tours the Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan Feb. 19. Accompanied by International Security Assistance Force and U.S. Forces Afghanistan Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Maj. Marvin Hill, Mr. Mark “Ranger” Jones and Col. (Ret.) Bob Ulin they talked to airmen about their deployments and thanked them for their service.
