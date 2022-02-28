fbpx
NATO Response Force activated: U.S. Military ready to provide forces

by C. Todd Lopez
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chase Smith, right, 8th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a K-loader toward a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 14, 2022. U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 8th Airlift Squadron load K-loaders onto the C-17. K-loaders are used to transport cargo into and out of aircraft. Under the direction of U.S. Transportation Command, the 60th Air Mobility Wing supported the 621st Contingency Response Wing during the movement of security assistance cargo to Ukraine via commercial cargo aircraft. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency coordinated the effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Feb. 25 the activation of the alliance’s defense plans, which means also that it can deploy the NATO Defense Force.

The U.S. Defense Department now stands ready to provide capabilities to help fill that defense force, if asked to do so, said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

“There’s a historic nature to all this,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon today. “This is the first time that the alliance has employed these high readiness forces in a deterrence and defense role. So it’s not an insignificant move by the alliance.”

Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, fly over the 86th Air Base, Romania, Feb. 24, 2022. Aircraft and crews will work closely with Allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia’s continuing military build-up near Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

The activation serves as a notice to NATO nations that they may be called upon to provide military support to the NATO mission, Kirby said