NATO Response Force activated: U.S. Military ready to provide forces

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Feb. 25 the activation of the alliance’s defense plans, which means also that it can deploy the NATO Defense Force.

The U.S. Defense Department now stands ready to provide capabilities to help fill that defense force, if asked to do so, said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

“There’s a historic nature to all this,” Kirby told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon today. “This is the first time that the alliance has employed these high readiness forces in a deterrence and defense role. So it’s not an insignificant move by the alliance.”

The activation serves as a notice to NATO nations that they may be called upon to provide military support to the NATO mission, Kirby said