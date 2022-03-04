U.S. Army orders six more MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters from Boeing

The partnership between Boeing and the U.S. Army continues the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command has ordered six additional MH-47G Block II Chinook helicopters.

The award, valued at $195 million, brings the total number of MH-47G Block II aircraft under contract with the USASOAC to 36.

The upgraded MH-47G Block II Chinook features improved structure and weight reduction initiatives that increase the aircraft’s performance and efficiency, allowing for extended lift and range.

“We’re answering the USASOAC’s call to modernize its fleet of heavy-lift helicopters,” said Andy Built, a vice president, Cargo programs and H-47 program manager. “With this upgrade, new advances in technology enable the proven Chinook to meet evolving threats and ever-changing mission requirements.”

Boeing has delivered five MH-47G Block II aircraft to date. Deliveries of the new order are scheduled to begin in 2024, with production to primarily take place at Boeing’s Philadelphia site.

The H-47 Chinook program supports more than 20,000 jobs and 360 suppliers in 40 states, and is relied on by the U.S. Army and 19 countries around the globe. Supporting a global fleet of more than 950 aircraft, Boeing continues to deliver unrivaled production, maintenance, and sustainment cost efficiencies.