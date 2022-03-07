Women’s History Month: Aviation Soldier speaks on her inspiration to serve

If I could extend one pivotal shred of advice to any woman who will hear the call to serve in the U.S. Army, it would be this: Your legacy cannot outlive you if you refuse to live out your legacy. Today is the history of tomorrow, so it’s best to act accordingly.

In my time as an enlisted Army Aviation Soldier, I have learned, grown and exceeded my own expectations in countless ways. The progress I’ve made as a person is unmatched by any other life experience prior to my enlistment. Army Aviation is the collaboration of passion for flight, the skill of the aviators and the dedication of maintainers such as me.

I’d be lying if I claimed to never have a difference of perspective than my male counterparts. Conversely, I couldn’t be more emphatic when I say they’ve taught me that “Selfless Service,” along with the other six Army values, is universal. After all, Army aviation maintenance can only be successful if the team is cohesive. By putting the success of the team above ourselves, we establish camaraderie, and through that there will also be victory.

It is this determined, timeless outlook on teamwork that I and other women service members share. The example of cohesion, camaraderie and tenacity I draw upon for inspiration would be that of the Ninety-Nines.

Founded in November of 1929 by women aviators, for women aviators, these fearless females forged the way for women in aviation. Their first president, none other than Amelia Earhart, utilized her influence alongside the group for the generational benefit of future female aviation enthusiasts. Of this she said, “Aviation, this young modern giant, exemplifies the possible relationship of women and the creations of science. Although women have not taken full advantage of its use and benefits, air travel is as available to them as to men.”

I’m not only an aircraft maintainer, but I one day hope to advance to the position of crew chief. I deeply treasure the everyday adventure that is my career and take great pride to work alongside every Soldier on my team, for there’s no greater learning experience than the one you never expected. I may have much room to improve, but it sure is a good thing that the sky’s the limit.

Editor’s note: Chastain is a UH-60 Helicopter Repairer from Keene, Texas, assigned to Delta Company, 2-158 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.