fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Northrop Grumman begins full rate production of Link-16 for the H-1 fleet

by Aerotech News & Review
Cockpit of Bell AH-1Z Venom, XE 756 166761 of the VX-9 "Vampires" flying over the desert.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $65 million contract by the U.S. Navy to execute the full rate production of Link-16 for the U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft, which will involve the integration of data link hardware across the fleet.

“As lead technology integrator for H-1 Avionics, we are expanding our long-standing partnership with the Marine Corps to modernize electronic systems across the fleet through an open systems architecture approach,” said Lindsay McEwen, vice president, navigation, targeting and survivability, Northrop Grumman. “Link-16 full rate production is the starting point.”

Link-16 is a secure data link that allows H-1 crews to share data and communications with other aircraft and users on military networks. This capability is a critical mission enabler as the Department of Defense moves to Joint All-Domain Command and Control.

Northrop Grumman’s mission systems solution for the H-1 fleet is trusted and combat-proven, with more than 450,000 total flight hours. The innovative processes, capabilities and open architecture developed for the H-1 fleet are directly applicable to other platforms and could be utilized in future aircraft development programs such as NAVAIR Vertical Take Off and Landing Family of Systems (VTOL FoS), MUX, and others.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Celebrity Veterans: Actress Jennifer Marshall...
 By David Vergun
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers...
 By Eric Pilgrim
NASA’s Psyche gets huge solar...
 By Gretchen McCartney, Melissa Pamer, Karin Valentine, Karen Fox and Alana Johnson
Navy launches Ice Exercise 2022...
 By Lt. Seth Koenig
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit