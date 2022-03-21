Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $52,467,855 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification adds scope to procure long lead items in support of full rate production, Lot 7, CH-53K aircraft for the government of Israel. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $52,467,855 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Arite Associates,* Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $15,372,357 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the ‘Pushbroom Imaging LiDAR for Littoral Surveillance (PILLS).’ This contract provides for the extension, adaptation and optimization of the PILLS sensor to demonstrate Navy-specific performance metrics, and research to extend the PILLS sensing technology and signal processing/ data fusion algorithms to address additional future Navy capabilities. Future areas include, but are not limited to, bathymetric survey and charting, autonomous systems, mine countermeasures, unmanned underwater vehicle detection, target and/or feature detection, airborne or underwater based hazard detection and avoidance, and complimentary LiDAR/MSI multi-mode sensing. PILLS is a lightweight, low power, expeditionary sensor that enables high resolution and accurate topographic and bathymetric maps from manned and unmanned airborne platforms to greater depths than commercially available legacy systems. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (91.2 percent); and Vienna, Austria (8.8 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 16, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period and one 30-month option period that, if exercised, will run concurrent with the base, is $15,372,357. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $341,745; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $120,474 are obligated at time of award. Funds in the amount of $341,745 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the N00014-21-S-B001, Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps science and technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-2007).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $10,899,000 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-5315 for Air and Missile Defense Radar/Radar Suite Controller (AMDR/RSC) emulators. Work will be performed in Cerritos, Calif., (66 percent); and Marlborough, Mass. (34 percent) and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,992,500 (92 percent); and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $457,000 (8 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Spectranetix Inc.,* Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $9,153,495 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the effort entitled “Modular Open Suite of Standards/Sensor Open Systems Architecture Node Based Resilient Networking and Electronics Warfare Orchestration at the Edge.” This contract provides for the development, integration and demonstration of a Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) (C4ISR) Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) / Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSAô) aligned implementation of the Navyís Enabling Dynamic Operational Radio Frequency (ENDOR) architecture that advances the objective of providing a secure tactical computing infrastructure that can be rapidly and dynamically updated with new tasking and applications. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 18, 2024. The maximum dollar value, including a 24-month base period with no options, is $9,153,495. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,153,495 are being obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under N00014-21-S-B001, ‘Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.’ Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1021).

Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Va., is awarded an $8,661,495 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62742-16-D-3600. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 6 for base operating support services at military and civilian installations in the Republic of Singapore. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $68,575,430. Work will be performed in the Republic of Singapore. This option period is from April 2022 to March 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force); and fiscal 2022 non-appropriated funds in the amount of $7,964,813 for recurring work will be obligated at time of award on an individual task order, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Sysco Louisville LLC, Louisville, Ky., (SPE300-22-D-3343, $42,000,000); and Sysco Nashville LLC, Nashville, Tennessee (SPE300-22-D-3340, $28,500,000), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-19-R-0048 for full-line food distribution. These are competitive acquisitions with five responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio, with a March 13, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Air National Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Army

FLIR Systems Inc., North Billerica, Mass., was awarded a $19,348,691 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the UH-60 turret. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 16, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-D-0024).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $17,372,148 modification (000149) to contract W31P4Q-17-G-0001 for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense/PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

McKinsey & Co. Inc., Washington, D.C., was awarded a $16,397,621 firm-fixed-price contract to develop a model to evaluate the bottlenecks and capacities of the ammunition industrial base, assess outside the continental U.S. ammunition supply chain dependency and risk, and to develop financial assessments of government-owned, contractor-operated facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $16,397,621 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-C-0038).

*Small business