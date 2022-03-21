fbpx
Business

Korea’s Huneed Technologies to supply circuit card assemblies to General Atomics

by Aerotech News & Review

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has awarded Huneed Technologies a contract to manufacture and supply Circuit Card Assemblies to for its unmanned aircraft.

GA-ASI is a world leader in proven, reliable Unmanned Aircraft Systems including the Predator, Reaper, Gray Eagle Extended Range and Avenger aircraft. Huneed Technologies is a global aerospace and defense company specializing in tactical communication and avionics equipment,

GA-ASI is manufacturer of the MQ-9, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft operated by the U.S. and many NATO countries, as an intelligence-gathering and strike-capable asset. GA-ASI has delivered more than 1,000 unmanned aircraft since its founding in 1992 and its aircraft have flown over 7 million hours. GA-ASI’s newest and most advanced aircraft, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, are tailored to meet the multi-domain and multi-environmental needs of its customers.

In 2017, Huneed entered a Memorandum of Understanding with GA-ASI in identifying strategic partnership areas. The MOU was renewed in 2021 during Seoul ADEX 2021 covering three areas: engineering, development, testing, and manufacturing of CCA; incorporation of Huneed’s High Trunk Capacity Trunk Radio Systems with GA-ASI’s SkyTower technology to enable relay/repeater function; and collaboration on the development of an Korean Integrated Intelligence Center.

“Huneed is Korea’s leading defense and aviation company with a long track record of establishing successful business relationships with a number of global OEMs in the aerospace industry. Huneed possesses advanced processes and production capabilities to join our global supply chain, and we expect GA-ASI and Huneed to be long-term partners,” said Bob Schoeffling, vice president of International Strategic Development at GA-ASI.

In response, Huneed’s Chairman Eugene Kim said: “Unmanned technology is strategically important to global security with advanced technology necessary to protect aircraft pilots from external threats, while providing the capabilities to monitor battlefields. As we cooperate with a global leader in unmanned technology, GA-ASI will prove Huneed’s capabilities, and we will do our best to demonstrate that.”

