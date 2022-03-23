Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Ernst & Young LLP, Tysons, Va., was awarded a $370,000,000 modification (P00044) to contract W91CRB-18-F-0238 to provide congressionally mandated audit infrastructure to support the Army’s annual general fund financial statements audit, develop and implement solutions to control gaps in the Army’s business processes, monitor and validate corrective actions, and provide education and training to the Army financial management workforce on the Army’s audit requirements. Work will be performed in Tysons, Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $318,933,722 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA8682-21-C-0001 for the exercise of an option to add 308 Lot 20 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile — Extended Range missiles with containers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and Troy, Ala., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement funds in the amount of $318,933,722 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $988,545,063. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 17, 2022)

Honeywell International Inc., Clearwater, Fla., has been awarded a $74,127,784 contract for repair of the Pendulous Integrated Gyroscopic Accelerometer Float. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $20,173,838 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8214-22-C-0002).

AVOSYS Technology Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $45,000,000 ceiling, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for clinical healthcare services. This contract provides clinical staffing for the 355th Medical Group. Work will be performed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition and 30 offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,500 will be obligated at the time of award. The 355th Contracting Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., is the contracting activity (FA4877-22-D-0008).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., has been awarded a $24,328,144 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development into optical beam control in the presence of atmospheric turbulence. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force and Space Force) funds in the amount of $1,547,160 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory Directed Energy Directorate, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9451-22-C-0007).

U.S. Transportation Command

Cooper/Ports America LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HTC711-22-D-R011) in the amount of $224,801,315. This contract provides stevedoring and related terminal services. Work will be performed at the Ports of Beaumont, Corpus Christi, and Port Arthur, Texas. The period of performance is from April 3, 2022, to April 2, 2023. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $95,018,411 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00011) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0003). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide depot level maintenance and modification efforts support for F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft inspections, modifications, and repairs, as well as F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G inner wing panel modifications and repairs. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., (82 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (8.2 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (3.9 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (3 percent); and Lemoore, Calif., (2.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Corp., Millersville, Md., is awarded a $22,771,874 fixed-priced-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-6239 to establish and exercise an option for Navy equipment, components, engineering services, and other direct costs. This contract includes additional options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract action to $47,625,601. Work will be performed in Millersville, Md., (57 percent); Liverpool, N.Y., (40 percent); and Ashaway, R.I., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,514,600 (45 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,229,165 (39 percent); fiscal 2019 ship building and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,499,808 (8 percent); and, fiscal 2021 national sea-based deterrence (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,499,808 (8 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Mass., is awarded a $10,629,850 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-21-D-0019 to exercise Option Year One for production, engineering support and post production support of the MK 2 Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) series systems and Talon systems. The services under this contract cover the production of systems, depot level repair parts, initial spares kits, consumables, repair parts and approved accessories. Engineering support services such as configuration management, engineering enhancements, reviews, reporting and shipping are also included. The location of the work to be performed will be determined on individual task orders and is expected to be completed by March 2026. No funds are being obligated. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Optum Healthcare Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minn., was awarded Option Four for contract (HT0011-17-C-0017) in the amount of $19,712,748. The Global Nurse Advice Line is a continued service to some Military Health System eligible beneficiaries and encompasses both the current continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S. for nurse advice line services. The Global Nurse Advice Line services provide access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also offers customer service and care coordination. This contract fully funds Option Period Four, for a 6 month period of performance from March 18, 2022, to Sept. 17, 2022, using fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

