fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

DOD acquisition officers will learn to better acquire, transition commercial technologies

by David Vergun
A Crane Army employee loads ammonium picrate munitions for disposal. CAAA partners with contractor Gradient Technology to destroy ammonium picrate, also known as Yellow D, in an environmentally-friendly manner. Crane Army’s mission is to provide conventional munitions support for U.S. Army and Joint Force readiness. It is one of 17 installations of the Joint Munitions Command and one of 23 organic industrial bases under the U.S. Army Materiel Command, which include arsenals, depots, activities and ammunition plants.

In this era of modern warfare, access to cutting-edge, commercial technology is vital for warfighters and national security.

To ensure access to commercial technology, the Defense Department is promoting broader use of agile acquisition methods by training acquisition professionals on the Defense Innovation Unit’s acquisition process, said Mike Brown, DIU director.

Jeffrey Smith, 562nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron mechanic, performs engine change procedures on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft Nov. 23, 2019, at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. The WRALC is responsible for depot level maintenance and repairs on a wide variety of Department of Defense equipment and weapons systems, including the C-5, C-17, C-130 and F-15 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

Recognizing the need to keep pace with commercial product cycles and adopt best practices for commercial procurement, Defense Acquisition University and DIU have joined forces to develop and implement the Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program, he said.

As part of the program, DOD acquisition personnel will work on service-aligned projects, alongside a DIU contracting officer and project team, as well as commercial solution providers on a variety of projects.

Program participants will also take virtual classes on other transaction authorities through DAU, said Jim Woolsey, DAU president.

“Acquisition professionals, especially those in contracting, work in an increasingly complex environment,” Woolsey said. “Creating opportunities like this where they can develop specialized skills and gain experience that they take back and share with others is one of the great strengths of this program.”

Up to six contracting officers will be competitively selected from across the DOD civilian and military communities to take part in the 12-month, immersive program.

Set to launch officially in October 2022, the first ICAP cohort will receive targeted training and hands-on experience in every aspect of the commercial solutions opening process. This will range from acquisition strategy to the basics of leveraging other transactional authorities and day-to-day project execution. Participants will also get first-hand knowledge of the commercial sector.

“To give our warfighters the best and most current technology available, DOD must embrace and leverage an acquisition process that maximizes competition and enables the department to operate at commercial speeds,” said Brown. “To do this, we need to train our acquisitions talent from across the services on how to effectively transition technologies from the commercial sector into the DOD.”

U.S. Army Spc. Alex Davis, UH-60 helicopter repairer with Bravo Company, 1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, performs routine maintenance on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at an airfield in the 28th ECAB’s area of operations in the Middle East.

DIU focuses exclusively on accelerating commercial technology into the DOD and has transitioned 45 solutions in its first six years, Brown said. DIU prototypes, transitions and scales projects in six key areas where commercial technology leads: autonomy, artificial intelligence, cyber, energy, human systems and space. These solutions, ranging from small drones to commercial satellite imagery or artificial intelligence software, are fielded in one or two years instead of one or two decades.

Following the rotation, the graduates will provide an ongoing connection between DIU and their services for future projects. As it matures, this annual program may expand to other functional acquisition career fields such as program management, finance and legal. It will provide the acquisition workforce with more commercial acquisition experts who are fluent in new and different acquisition tools and methods to acquire innovative commercial technology, Brown said.

Submissions will be accepted from mid-April to early May 2022 on DIU’s website.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Blue Origin successfully completes fourth...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Boeing-led team wins NATO E-3...
 By Aerotech News & Review
DARPA awards BAE Systems Phase...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit