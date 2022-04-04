fbpx
Defense

Month of the Military Child: April is DOD’s month to recognize military children

by Terri Moon Cronk
The Idaho Army National Guard Aviation Group deployed a small unit to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility in support of Operation Enduring Freedom on Feb. 23, 2022. The unit will deploy for approximately nine months. The small unit is based at Gowen Field and flies the C-12 Huron aircraft. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

For nearly 40 years, April 1 has marked the Defense Department’s kickoff for the Month of the Military Child, and this month promises to be packed with events for parents and children of all ages, said a program analyst in DOD’s Children, Youth and Families, Office of Military Family Readiness Policy, Military Community and Family Policy.

Family members wave as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Missouri (SSN 780) departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for Exercise Agile Dagger 2021 (AD21). AD21 is a training exercise, with one-third of the Pacific Submarine Force getting underway, to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/Released)

Dianna M. Ganote said DOD is supporting this month with the theme of mental health and the overall well-being of all military children.

The Month of the Military Child is a time to focus on and celebrate the contributions of military children and the unique needs of their lives, she noted.

The objective for this month’s recognition is to “highlight the unique life and challenges of military children. Our goal is to improve their quality of life and help mitigate the demands they experience from all the transitions, such as frequent moves, parental separations for military training and worrying about their parents when they’re deployed” Ganote said.

While DOD sets aside April to recognize military children, support for them is present year-round, she noted. At the installation level, families will find such support resources as child development centers, youth centers, Military and Family Support Centers and military and family life counselors.

Front and center in the support realm for military parents and their children is MilitaryOneSource.mil — DOD’s 24/7 gateway to trusted information, resources and confidential help, including topics that parents might need for child-raising issues. The website also has resources and events listed that are dedicated to the Month of the Military Child. The phone number for Military OneSource is 800-342-9647.

Off the installations, there is community-partner support for military children through their schools and organizations such as 4-H and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, she said.

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Caroline M. Miller, commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, reads her favorite children’s book at a JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Child Development Center March 2, 2022, Read Across America Day.

Ganote highlighted how military children have a tough road to travel as an integral part of DOD’s readiness by moving approximately six to nine times in their lives. When their parents are deployed, their children’s milestones such as birthdays, the holidays and graduations are sometimes missed. But these children are not alone, she said, because without their children’s support, military parents wouldn’t easily handle the important mission of serving their country.

“I’d like us to remember what military children’s lives are like and how unique their challenges. It’s quite incredible when we think about the transitions they go through that most children don’t, and our military children are so resilient through it all.” she said.

And the color purple is important to the DOD community, because it reflects all branches of the military. “Across the nation, and around the world every April, states, governments, schools and families all do their part by wearing purple or shining a purple light on their homes, schools, state capitals and local landmarks,” Ganote said.

“I would invite everyone to take a moment to support military children during April,” she said.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Javier Perfino, an administrative chief attached to Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242, reads a book to a local student as part of a community relations event during exercise Cope North (CN) 20 at McCool Elementary School, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Feb. 19, 2020. Exercise CN is an annual U.S. Pacific Air Forces tri-lateral field training exercise with participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and the Royal Australian Air Force. The primary intent of CN is to enhance coordination of combined air tactics, hone techniques and procedures while strengthening security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, Germany, community celebrate Month of the Military Child at the School Age Center on Katterbach Kaserne, April 1, 2021. (Army photograph by Joshua Rojas)
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shawn DeLang, 60th Medical Support Squadron first sergeant, poses for a photo with his daughter April 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. April is Month of the Military Child, providing Travis AFB an opportunity to highlight the resilience of children in the military community through social media. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
Brooklynn Coleman, daughter of U.S. Army Sgt. Maurice Coleman, 859th Engineer Company (Mississippi Army National Guard) interior electrician, Pascagoula Armory, Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Zoey Patrick, daughter of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zackery Patrick, 334th Training Squadron instructor, assemble mini piñatas inside the Youth Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Sept. 24, 2021. Throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month, which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Keesler will also host a Hispanic leaders panel and a 5K run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

 

