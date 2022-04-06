DAF announces candidate locations for STARCOM HQ, Deltas

The Department of the Air Force selected six candidate locations for U.S. Space Force’s Space Training and Readiness Command Headquarters, April 4, 2022.

All USSF bases are candidate locations under consideration, which include Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., (will be renamed a Space Force Base in the future), Vandenberg SFB, Calif., Buckley SFB, Colo., Schriever SFB, Colo., Peterson SFB, Colo. and Patrick SFB, Fla.

STARCOM, one of three U.S. Space Force field commands, is responsible for the deliberate development, education and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures; and the operational test and evaluation of USSF systems.

The Department of the Air Force will begin site surveys in late April or early May 2022 to determine which location is best suited to host STARCOM HQ. The assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost.

In the meantime, STARCOM HQ is operating out of a transitional location in Colorado Springs, Colorado, until a permanent location is selected.

STARCOM’s organizational structure includes five space deltas to execute its mission.

Delta 1 — Training — provides initial skills training, specialized warfighter follow-on training, and advanced training events and courses to prepare USSF forces and designated joint and allied partners. Delta 1 is located at Vandenberg SFB.

Delta 10 — Doctrine and Wargaming — develops USSF doctrine and tactics, conducts the USSF Lessons Learned Program, and executes and supports wargames to posture USSF forces and designated joint and allied partners. Patrick SFB is the sole candidate location being considered to host this mission because of its proximity to a Department of Defense modeling and simulation capability with resident space expertise.

Delta 11 — Range and Aggressor — delivers realistic, threat-informed test and training environments through the provision of live, virtual, and constructive range and combat replication capability.

Delta 12 — Test and Evaluation — will prepare USSF forces to prevail in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the independent test and evaluation of USSF capabilities and delivery of timely, accurate, and expert information in support of weapon system acquisition, operational acceptance, and readiness decisions.

Schriever SFB and Kirtland AFB, N.M., are candidate locations to host Delta 11 and 12. These bases offer existing range infrastructure that supports test, training, and exercise activities within close distance to range and aggressor stakeholders.

Delta 13 — Education — delivers institutional developmental education, develops U.S. Space Force officer accessions, and executes advanced education programs. Once the USSF establishes the curriculum and structure of Delta 13, it will undergo the Department of the Air Force strategic basing process to determine its permanent location.

Site surveys at the candidate locations for Delta(s) 10, 11 and 12 will wrap up in 2022 to determine which is best suited to host each Delta’s mission. The assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost. All basing decisions are subject to the provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act.