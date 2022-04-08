Headline — April 8

News

Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

Ukraine gathered its dead and collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv, as the two sides geared up Wednesday for what could become a climactic battle by Moscow’s forces to seize the country’s industrial east.

Pentagon: Russia has fully withdrawn from Kyiv, Chernihiv

U.S. and European officials believe Moscow is preparing to concentrate its invading forces in the eastern part of Ukraine.

NATO nations see differing paths as Ukraine war enters uncertain stage

Central European members like Poland and the Baltic states want a total break with Moscow and an effort to bring Russia to its knees, two senior Western officials said. Countries like France, Germany and Turkey want to keep contacts with Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, regardless of the allegations of war crimes committed by his troops, the officials said.

More Javelins for Ukraine amid questions about US supplies

The U.S. has approved another $100 million in Javelin anti-tank weapons and training for Ukraine from U.S. military stocks, for a total of $1.7 billion in U.S. aid committed since Russia’s invasion.

Business

Pentagon launches 5G challenge with millions up for grabs

The Department of Defense unveiled a multimillion-dollar 5G challenge this week that it says will promote the growth and adoption of a fifth-generation open ecosystem and related technologies.

ULA expects Amazon deal to drive down Space Force’s Vulcan launch costs

A newly announced contract between United Launch Alliance and Amazon could have implications for the next phase of the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch competition.

German Air Force banks on Israel’s Arrow-3 for national missile shield

The German Air Force is looking to the Israeli Arrow-3 system to quickly field a defensive weapon against Russian Iskander and other missiles, according to a service spokesman.

NATO unveils tech accelerator footprint, with plans for over 60 sites

NATO is set to establish a new trans-Atlantic initiative meant to speed up the development of critical technologies, with one Euro-centric headquarters stationed in London and more than 60 partner sites around its alliance.

Textron drone deploys on US Navy destroyer as contractor-operated ISR node

Textron Systems has its Aerosonde Small Unmanned Aircraft System deployed on one U.S. Navy destroyer in the Pacific and will be operating on a second by the end of the year, a company official told Defense News.

Defense

Airmen awarded Distinguished Flying Cross for orchestrating first evacuation from Kabul airport

Four airmen have earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for evacuating the first noncombatants out of Kabul’s airport as Afghanistan fell under Taliban control again last summer.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Remote bases seeing more suicide attempts but fewer deaths, watchdog says

Military bases in remote locations outside the contiguous United States have seen a slightly higher proportion of suicide attempts than bases on the mainland but lower rates of suicide deaths, a government watchdog said April 6.

Navy on track to deploy MQ-25A carrier tanker in 2026 on USS Theodore Roosevelt

Navy’s MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial refueling is set to deploy on an aircraft carrier in 2026, a service official said on April 5.

Marine Corps nearing initial operational capability for CH-53K heavy lift helicopter

The U.S. Marine Corps is on its way to declaring initial operational capability for its CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter this year and moving into full-rate production in 2023, the program manager told reporters April 5.

Veterans

Spike in veteran calls expected with launch of new three-digit suicide prevention line this summer

Veterans Affairs officials expect calls to the Veterans Crisis Line to increase by as much as 150 percent after a new three-digit dialing code for suicide prevention services starts operating this July.

Mental health visits up, suicidal behavior down for vets given iPads during pandemic, study finds

A program that put iPads in the hands of veterans with mental health conditions at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased therapy sessions and reduced suicidal behaviors, according to a new study.