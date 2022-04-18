Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition, April 15, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 15, 2022

Welcome to the April 15, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story this week is about the 50th-anniversary celebration for Joe Davis Middle School. And the Healing & Honor Field is coming back to Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale. We give you information on how to sponsor a flag, how to volunteer, and when the opening and Memorial Day ceremonies will be.

In this issue’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares the story how Flora Belle Reece, an aviation pioneer and legend, fulfilled a dream of flying the P-38 Lightning – many years after the end of World War II.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xkdf/

Other highlights include:

A recap of the Vets4Veterans annual Evening of Community Support dinner;

A story about the recent virtual STEPOSIUM; and

A story about the second Japanese attack on the United States during World War II (FYI – it came after Pearl Harbor).

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we mark the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, the first flight of the Martin Marietta X-24A lifting body, the safe return to Earth of the Apollo 13 astronauts, and the first flight of the Bell X-1.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning April 15.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.