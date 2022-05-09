Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

Goodrich Corp., Westford, Mass., was awarded an $805,740,847 modification (P00016) to previously awarded contract FA8620-18-D-3014 to raise the price ceiling for the Tactical Reconnaissance Pod program. Work will be performed in Westford, Mass., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 17, 2027. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,021,000,000. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.†

Parallax Advanced Research, Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a $97,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development. This contract provides for the application of cognitive systems engineering and agile software development methods to envision enhanced workflows, develop and transition rapid software prototypes and conduct scientific research and experimentation that improves analytic reasoning, insight and meaning-making from complex and uncertain data in a variety of operational domains. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by May 6, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at the time of award via. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-D-6401).

AAR Manufacturing Inc., Cadillac, Mich., has been awarded a $15,137,988 task order (FA8534-22-F-0040) against previously awarded contract FA8534-20-D-0003 for the repair of the 463L cargo pallets. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Mich., and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2023. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $94,132,779. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

C.E.R. Inc., Baltimore, Md., (N40080-19-D-0011); Repaintex Co., Leesburg, Va., (N40080-19-D-0012); Veterans Construction Coalition LLC, Norfolk, Va., (N40080-19-D-0013); Belt Built-CFM JV, Crofton, Md., (N40080-19-D-0014); G-W Management Services LLC, Rockville, Md., (N40080-19-D-0015); EGI HSU LLC JV, Gaithersburg, Md., (N40080-19-D-0016); Desbuild Inc., Hyattsville, Md., (N40080-19-D-0017); Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co., Inc., Upper Marlboro, Md., (N40080-19-D-0018); Tidewater Inc., Elkridge, Md., (N40080-19-D-0019); and Donley Construction LLC, Aberdeen, Md., (N40080-19-D-0020), are awarded a combined $96,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification under a multiple award construction contract. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 3 and Option 4 for new construction, repair, and renovation of various facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The total cumulative contract amount after exercise of these options will be $240,000,000. Work will be performed in, but not limited to, Maryland (35 percent); Virginia (35 percent); and Washington, D.C. (30 percent). The option periods extend the contract from May 2022 to May 2024. Task orders will be primarily funded by fiscal 2022 military construction and operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at time of award.† Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Parker Hannifin Corp., Irvine, Calif., is awarded a $43,000,000 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for repair of 10 components in support of F/A-18 aircraft hydraulic system. This contract includes a two-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Irvine, Calif., (43 percent); Elyria, Ohio (25 percent); San Diego, Calif., (24 percent); Kalamazoo, Mich., (7 percent); and Cherry Point, N.C., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by May 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated to fund individual task orders as they are issued. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-22-D-VV01).

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., is awarded a $15,141,033 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C0002) for a 70-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and dry-docking of Military Sealift Commandís fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). This contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,335,373. Work will be performed in North Charleston, S.C., beginning June 30, 2022 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,141,033 are obligated for fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $14,498,620 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002418C4208 to exercise options for Machinery Control System production shipsets in support of both the DDG 51 modernization program and the DDG 51 new construction program. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,699,172 (60 percent); and fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,799,448 (40 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $12,300,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047). This modification exercises an option to provide production system engineering and program management support in support of CH-53K low-rate initial production. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in May 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Jas. W. Glover Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an $8,257,700 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247822F4084) for helicopter parking area repairs at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for the removal of the existing deteriorated aircraft pavement, tie-downs, grounding points, pavement striping/other markings and reconstruction of the new aircraft pavement/striping for safe helicopter landings. Work will be performed at Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,257,700 will be obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the previously awarded multiple award construction contract with three offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-21-D-4016).

U.S. Army

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $237,892,096 modification (P00064) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for the Javelin Missile System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $237,892,096 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



OST Inc.,* McLean, Va., was awarded a $90,000,000 modification (P00015) to contract W900KK-17-D-0002 to provide responsive, integrated, and interoperable infrastructure for simulation, training, testing and instrumentation solutions, and acquisition services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 9, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

American International Contractors Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a $37,010,368 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a new munitions support facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed in Azraq, Jordan, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 12, 2024. Fiscal 2018 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $37,010,368 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-22-C-0015).

B.L. Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Ala., was awarded a $36,777,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of two gate complexes at the main access points of Tyndall Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Tyndall AFB, Fla., with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $36,777,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0018).

Southwind Construction Services LLC, Edmond, Okla., was awarded a $19,286,750 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an approximately 29,000-square-foot child development center. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 5, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $19,286,750 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa, Okla., is the contracting activity (W912BV-22-C-0012).

AeroVironment Inc.,* Simi Valley, Calif., was awarded a $17,898,403 modification (P00016) to contract W31P4Q-20-C-0024 for Switchblade hardware production. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, Calif., with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Ukraine) funds in the amount of $17,898,403 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Coactint LLC,* Mandeville, La., was awarded a $13,298,115 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a temporary community housing site consisting of approximately 138 manufactured housing unit site pads. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Schriever, La., with an estimated completion date of July 9, 2022. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,298,115 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-22-C-0017).

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Military Services LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a $30,997,440 modification (P00038) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-18-C-8324) with no option periods to increase the obligated contract value for water and wastewater utility services. This is a fixed-priced with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Missouri and Virginia, with an April 30, 2069, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2069 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

U.S. Special Operations Command

OSI Federal Technologies Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price order (H92404-22-F-0085) with a value of $10,649,998 for GETAC rugged laptops and upgrades for all U.S. Special Operations Command components and Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOCs) with a delivery of 60 days after the date of the order. The majority of this work will be performed in Chantilly, Va.. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,649,998 were obligated at time of the award. The blanket purchasing agreement was solicited and issued using a competitive 100 percent Small Business Set-Aside, Brand Name or Equal Acquisition Strategy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 8.405-3. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business