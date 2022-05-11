Headline — May 11

News

Russia marks WWII victory overshadowed by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 9 sought to cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

On possible nuclear strike, Russia says: it’s all in our military doctrine

Asked if Russia would rule out a preemptive tactical nuclear strike on Ukraine, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on May 10 that a decision on the possible use of nuclear weapons was clearly set out in Russia’s military doctrine, RIA reported.

Ukraine death toll ‘thousands higher’ than reported – UN rights official

The head of the U.N. human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said on May 10 that thousands more civilians had been killed in the country since the war began than its official toll of 3,381.

Business

In Army helo competitions, Sikorsky says factory tech, 3D printing give them an edge

In plant tour, Sikorsky official says “hundreds” of parts could be 3D printed if chosen for Army’s high-profile FARA and FLRAA competitions.

The upgraded ‘Marine One’ presidential helicopter will still scorch the White House lawn

The latest iteration of Marine One, the Sikorsky VH-92A, is now beginning its “commissioning” process after Bloomberg reported that, following more than a decade of delays, the helicopter has achieved “initial operating capability.”

Lockheed, aiming to double Javelin production, seeks supply chain ‘crank up’

Lockheed Martin aims to nearly double production for Javelin anti-tank missiles from 2,100 to 4,000 per year, but it needs the supply chain to “crank up,” according to its chief executive.

Defense

Inside the US Air Force’s race to fund future fighters, bombers and autonomous drones before the next crisis

To prepare for far more contested airspace, the Air Force is laying the groundwork for a series of radical transformations in how it approaches air combat that could cost at least tens of billions of dollars over the next two decades.

From howitzers to suicide drones: Pentagon seeks right ‘balance’ on training Ukrainians on new arms

As the war in Ukraine drags into its third month, the United States is trying to figure out the best way — and pace — to train troops there on how to use the Western arms flooding into the besieged nation.

Ukraine conflict reveals parallels to new Marine Corps war-fighting vision

Marines can look to the Ukraine conflict for real-world previews of how the Corps’ warfighting concept might unfold.

Marines’ Force Design 2030 update refocuses on reconnaissance

The U.S. Marine Corps has updated its Force Design 2030 plans, putting a stronger emphasis on the reconnaissance/counter-reconnaissance competition as foundational to lethality, the commandant said.

Veterans

More than 20,000 veterans removed from military earplugs lawsuit over missing documents

The lawsuits of more than 20,000 veterans who claim earplugs used during their military service caused them hearing damage were dismissed by a federal judge after the veterans failed to provide documents needed to continue their cases, according to court records.

Vital computer system has gone down more than 50 times since launching in Washington, VA confirms

An electronic health record system being piloted at Spokane’s VA hospital and other sites in the Inland Northwest has been partly or completely unusable at least 50 times since its launch in 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed.