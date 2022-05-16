Raytheon, USMC successfully test AESA radar

Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s pre-production APG-79(V)4 radar system was successfully flown on a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet earlier this year.

The flight took place at Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, Calif.

This is the radar systemís first flight on the aircraft since RI&S delivered the prototype radar in 2021.

The APG-79(V)4 is an APG-79 radar derivative that employs the first airborne GaN-AESA fire-control radar to help pilots detect and track enemy aircraft from greater distances with greater accuracy and meets the power and cooling requirements of legacy aircraft.

ìFollowing successful ground testing and the delivery of the prototype radar, this flight test was critical to observe performance in the air,î said Thomas Shaurette, vice president of F/A-18 & Global Strike Radars for RI&S. ìIt allowed our partners to see the V4 radarís enhanced detection and tracking abilities in real-time.

The U.S. Marine Corps pilot demonstrated the radarís seamless integration with the legacy Hornet avionics. The APG-79(V)4 radar is common in parts and technology with the legacy AN/APG-79 radar used in the U.S. Navyís F/A-18 Super Hornet, thus optimizing cost and sustainment. Flight tests will continue to support weapons system integration on the fleet.

The Naval Air Systems Command recently awarded additional contract modifications to equip the Hornet fleet with more radars in 2021, and the total production value for domestic and foreign military sales customers is over $300 million.