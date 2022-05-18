Aerotech News and Review – May 13, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 13, 2022

Welcome to the May 13, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story this week is about the fifth flight test for Stratolaunch, including a new pylon. Other stories include a story about the Edwards Vietnam Veterans Appreciation Dinner held April 30, and Edwards playing host to the MQ-9 Reaper unit at March Air Reserve Base.

In this issue’s High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis continues with the story of the U.S. Air Force Missile Crews, including his brother, Gary.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Other highlights include:

A model of the X-59 is undergoing wind tunnel testing in Japan; and

The Air Force Flight Test Museum welcomed visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

And of course, our highlights from On This Date where we remember the first flight attendant, the first landing of Space Shuttle Endeavour at Edwards, the Memphis Belle B-17 crew marking their 25th mission; the first flight of the McDonnell Douglas X-36, the first flight of the XP-51, and the first flight of SpaceShipOne.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning May 13.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well