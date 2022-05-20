Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $313,949,471 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117 for additional United Kingdom (UK) Strategic Weapon Support System kit manufacturing, and submarine industrial base development and expansion, as part of the Integrated Enterprise Plan supporting Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines and the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise (Virginia-class and Ford-class). The industrial base development work is for the furtherance of the Fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (Public Law 117-81) which authorized, and the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2022 (Public Law 117-103) which appropriated, additional funds for submarine industrial base development and expansion to ensure second- and third-tier contractors are able to meet increased production requirements. Work will be performed in Quonset Point, R.I., (96 percent); Newport News, Va., (4 percent); and is expected to be completed by September 2029. This is a joint U.S. / UK program. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. This is a sole source award in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Vectrus-J&J Facilities Support LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., is awarded a $23,332,333 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract N62470-20-D-0011. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 1 for base operating support services at the U.S. Naval Academy complex. This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $48,089,383. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Md., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,040,778 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Pompano Beach, Fla., was awarded an $11,069,235 firm-fixed-priced modification to previously awarded contract N61331-20-D-0013 for maritime buoyant plates, to support the Antiterrorism Afloat Equipage Program. Work will be performed in Pompano Beach, Fla., and is expected to be completed by June 2023, unless further options are exercised. If all options are exercised, then performance will be completed June 2025. Varying types of funding will be utilized to place orders on an ìas neededî basis. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Portsmouth, R.I., is awarded a $10,784,005 firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00024-22-F-6302) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N61331-17-D-0001 for deploy and retrieve systems in support of the AN/AQS-20 mine-hunting program. Work will be performed in Poulsbo, Wash., (72 percent); and Portsmouth, R.I., (28 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,784,005 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Alpha Marine Services LLC, Galliano, La., was awarded a $9,676,923 modification (P00042) under a previously awarded firm fixed-price contract (N3220518C3520) to fund the fourth 11-month option period for U.S.-flagged maritime support vessel M/V Kellie Chouest, in support of U.S. Southern Command. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods, and one 11-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $60,711,888. Work is to be performed at sea, worldwide, starting June 1, 2022, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by April 30, 2023. The option will be funded by fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, and three offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220518C3520).

Tencate Advanced Armor USA Inc.,* Hebron, Ohio, was awarded an $8,951,506 firm-fixed-priced modification to previously awarded contract N61331-20-D-0011 for maritime buoyant plates to support the Antiterrorism Afloat Equipage Program. Work will be performed in Hebron, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 2023, unless further options are exercised. If all options are exercised, performance will be completed by June 2025 with a contract value not to exceed $15,335,931. Varying types of funding will be utilized to place orders on an ìas neededî basis. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Inc., NORSHIPCO, Norfolk, Va., is awarded an $8,137,500 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-4446 to incorporate a request for a contract change for a 217-day extension for the accomplishment of the growth work on the USS Vicksburg (CG 69) modernization period availability. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2023. If awarded, this modification will bring the cumulative value of the contract from $206,428,095 to $214,565,595. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) upward obligation funds will be utilized in support of this modification. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Boulder, Colo., was awarded a $48,141,176 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering services, contractor logistics support, and program management. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 17, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W9113M-22-D-0062).

Rice Services Inc.,* Smithville, Tenn., was awarded a $45,885,828 firm-fixed-price contract for mess attendant/waiter services at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2029. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $5,925,654 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W911SD-22-C-0003).

Loc Performance Products LLC,* Plymouth, Mich., was awarded a $26,419,993 modification (P00020) to contract W15QKN-18-C-0073 for Improved Armored Cab Modification kits and fielding spares parts kits for the Multiple Launch Rocket System M270A2. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army; and Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom) funds in the amount of $26,419,993 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., has been awarded a $31,209,451 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action delivery order (FA8638-22-F-0014) for the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures Infrared Missile Warning Sensor effort. This contract provides for the delivery of production sensors that address obsolete parts in the current sensor. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Ill., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $9,222,951 and fiscal 2022 procurement funds in the amount of $1,100,619 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8638-19-D-0001).

Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, has been awarded a $10,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for paving construction services at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Work is expected to be completed by May 17, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The 52nd Contracting Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is the contracting activity (FA5606-22-D-0002).

Cherokee Nation 3S LLC, Tulsa, Okla., has been awarded a $9,222,493 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for financial management support services for the Air Force Security Assistance Training Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be completed by May 20, 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales for multiple countries and is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $542,754 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-22-D-0006).

*Small business