Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, has been awarded a $130,527,339 modification (P00032) to contract FA8210-17-C-0001 for the Advanced Radar Threat System — Variant 2 (ARTS-V2) systems. The contract modification is to provide for the exercise of Options 3 and 4 for an additional quantity of eight ARTS-V2 systems being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be completed June 16, 2024. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 other procurement funds are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $589,806,917. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $22,556,449 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized contract action for procurement of integrated logistics support and acquisition spares. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2025. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $11,052,660 are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contract activity (FA8620-22-F-4867).

Stellar Science LTD. Co., Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $7,999,654 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development of end-to-end directed energy (DE) modeling and simulation (M&S) software, the application of end-to-end DE M&S software, and general development and support of the Galaxy Simulation Software Suite (GSSS). The work with the GSSS and underlying DE simulations will advance the state-of-the-art and scientific knowledge in DE technology, and increase knowledge of the physical processes affecting the high-fidelity simulation of directed energy devices which are applied in selected environments. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed June 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $400,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9451-22-C-0001).

U.S. Army

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $63,281,595 modification (P00007) to contract W911QX-21-C-0022 to design and develop novel approaches to artificial intelligence algorithms. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Va., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $15,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Dematic Corp., Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $9,974,780 firm-fixed-price contract for the replacement of an obsolete automated storage and retrieval system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Texarkana, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 19, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Capital Investment Project funds in the amount of $9,974,780 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W911RQ-22-C-0055).

U.S. Navy

High Bridge Solutions LLC,* Hainesport, N.J., is awarded a $51,458,331 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of the hardware kits, miscellaneous parts, and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages services for multiple radar systems under the Radar Restoration Program. There are no options included on this contract. Work will be performed in Hainesport, N.J., (86 percent); and Loogootee, Ind., (14 percent), and is expected to complete September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $80,682 (0.001 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $976,805 (1.9 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $80,682 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422DWP74).

RH Contracting Inc.,* Atlantic, Va., (N40080-18-D-0026); Signature Renovations LLC,* Capitol Heights, Md., (N40080-18-D-0027); Honu’ Apo LLC,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N40080-18-D-0028); Battle Creek Construction LLC,* La Plata, Md., (N40080-18-D-0029); and ACTS-Meltech JV1, LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va., (N40080-18-D-0030), were awarded a combined $19,800,000 firm-fixed-priced multiple award contract for new construction, repair, alteration, and related demolition for facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The work to be performed provides for repairs, new construction, and alterations to shore facilities, and utilities at Navy and Marine Corps facilities. Additionally, work may also include but are not limited to, engaging in installing and serving mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, air-condition, building’s equipment and other specialized trades. The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $99,000,000. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (40 percent); Virginia (40 percent); and Maryland (20 percent). The term for this option is from June 2022 to June 2023. No task orders are being issued at this time. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); working capital (Navy) funds; and military construction funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

PacWest-Korte JV,* Temecula, Calif., is awarded a $16,631,584 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945022F0552) under a multiple award construction contract for Hurricane Sally Recovery Package 4, repairs to Building 603 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Fla. The work to be performed consists of the design and construction of interior and exterior storm damage repairs and new construction to Building 603 at NAS Pensacola. Repairs to the building include selective demolition (including structural demolition), mechanical, electrical, building envelope repairs, interior finishes, and a complete new fire alarm system. Work also includes an addition to the mechanical yard and new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system components. The base bid plus Options 1 and 5 will be exercised at time of award. The contract also contains four additional options that, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $17,898,837. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Fla., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,631,584 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-D-0067).

Belt Collins Hawaii LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $9,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N62478-18-D-5030. This modification provides for increasing the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineer contract for various civil engineering and related projects at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations (AO). This award brings the total cumulative contract value to $24,000,000. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Hawaii AO, and, on special occasions, work may be required in areas outside of Hawaii. Work is expected to be completed by March 2023. No task orders are being issued at this time. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) and military construction funds. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

*Small business