Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Littleton, Colo., has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in the amount of $581,638,399 for Global Positioning System (GPS) IIR IIR-M III IIIF On-Orbit Support. This contract will provide engineering services to the operational units in support of GPS Block IIR/IIR-M/III/IIIF satellite constellation. It encompasses, but is not limited to, technical expertise, system administration for government furnished property, cybersecurity, special studies, data collection, and anomaly resolution. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Los Angeles, Calif. The Space Systems Command Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8823-22-D-0002).

Tetra Tech Inc., Pasadena, Calif., has been awarded a task order of $84,438,004 for Shared Early Warning System support (SEWS). This task order will provide sustainment and operations, maintenance and support of the SEWS System under Space Systems Command. System support is required for depot and organizational-level maintenance, design, modernization, integration, sustainment, logistics, configuration management, systems engineering, cybersecurity, familiarization training, 24-hour system troubleshooting, emergency maintenance, and external interface sustainment. Work will be performed at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2029. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to combatant command sponsored partners. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which six offers were received. Research and development, and FMS funds?in the amount of?$11,450,496?are being obligated at the time of award.?Space Systems Command Acquisitions, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8723-22-F-9009).?

U.S. Navy

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) LCC, Beverly, Mass., (N00104-22-D-ZP01); and Stellant Systems Inc., Williamsport, Penn., (N00104-22-D-ZQ01), are awarded an estimated, not-to-exceed $90,800,990 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for the repair of double duty cross field amplifier, water cooled vane cross field amplifier, and single duty cross field amplifier electron tubes in support of the AEGIS Combat System. The contract includes a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Beverly, Mass., (50 percent); and Williamsport, Penn., (50 percent). Work is expected to be completed by June 2027. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,779,343 ($781,699 to CPI LLC; $997,644 to Stellant Systems Inc.) will be obligated to fund the contractsí first year minimum value at time of award, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. Two companies were solicited for this limited-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $78,665,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002421C5408 to exercise options for additional fiscal 2022 guided missile assemblies in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (46 percent); Edinburgh, Australia (8 percent); San Jose, Calif., (7 percent); Raufoss, Norway (7 percent); Mississauga, Canada (6 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (4 percent); Cambridge, Canada (3 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Hengelo Ov, Netherlands (2 percent); Koropi Attica, Greece (2 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2 percent); Canton, N.Y., (2 percent); Ankara, Turkey (1 percent); Grenaa, Denmark (1 percent); Westlake Village, Calif., (1 percent); and various other locations each less than 1 percent (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $78,665,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Corvid Technologies LLC, Mooresville, N.C., is being awarded a sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $44,000,000. Task orders issued under this contract will be firm-fixed-price. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide mathematical algorithm development, computational analysis and range safety analysis support for Missile Defense Agency flight test events and related activities. Work will be performed in Mooresville, N.C., with an ordering period of five years from June 23, 2022, through June 22, 2027. A task order in the amount $1,406,027 is being issued at time of award. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,406,027 are being obligated on this task order at award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-22-D-0002).

U.S. Army

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $33,476,026 modification (P00067) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for the low-rate initial production of lightweight command launch units in support of the Javelin Weapon System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $33,476,026 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Pyrotechnique By Grucci Inc.,* Radford, Va., was awarded an $11,747,554 firm-fixed-price contract for M115A2 ground burst and M116A1 hand grenade simulators. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of June 9, 2028. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,747,554 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-C-0031).

Superior Marine Ways Inc.,* South Point, Ohio, was awarded a $7,840,724 firm-fixed-price contract to build a self-propelled inland river towboat. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in South Point, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Plant Replacement Improvement Program funds in the amount of $7,840,724 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-22-C-0023).

*Small business