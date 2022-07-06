Headlines — July 6

News

US to send Ukraine advanced NASAMS air defense weapons in $820 million package

The Pentagon on July 1 announced $820 million in new Ukraine military aid that includes advanced mid- to long-range air defense systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia’s heavy use of long-range strikes in the war.

Wary of China threat, Taiwanese join Ukraine’s fight against Russia

For many in Taiwan, the Russian assault on Ukraine hits close to home because of parallels with their own situation. The island’s people live under constant threat from a powerful authoritarian neighbor, China, which claims sovereignty over democratic Taiwan and vows to seize it by force if necessary.

After losing Luhansk, Ukraine forces gather for defence of Donetsk

Russian forces set their sights on their next objectives in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province on July 5 after President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in neighboring Luhansk province and the five-month long war entered a new phase.

Congress wants more troops in Europe as war in Ukraine drags on

Congress is pushing for more U.S. soldiers in Europe in its fiscal 2023 draft defense policy bills as the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on into its fifth month.

Business

Competition to replace Bradley vehicles enters design, prototype phase

U.S. Army has opened up the competition to design and build prototypes for its Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle replacement, releasing a request for proposals to industry July 1 on the government contracting website Sam.gov.

South Korean defense agency backs buy of 20 more F-35A jets

A South Korean defense agency has backed the purchase of more F-35A fighter jets as part of the country’s F-X project, which comprises the government’s preemptive strike strategy Kill Chain, meant to counter North Korean nuclear and missile threats,

Booz Allen acquisition of defense firm EverWatch would harm NSA, US says

The U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against information technology consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton to block a planned acquisition, citing fears the purchase could harm the National Security Agency.

Aerojet CEO wins proxy war against exec chairman, preliminary results show

Preliminary results show that the eight person slate led by Aerojet CEO Eileen Drake captured about 75 percent of shareholder votes.

Northrop Grumman to build Space Force prototype for cyber protection of satellite networks

The prototype, called Space End Crypto Unit (ECU), is being developed in tandem electronics firm Aeronix, with planned delivery in 2024.

Defense

New details emerge about the 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire, ahead of censure of three-star

The initial response to the July 2020 fire that destroyed the multibillion-dollar amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard was uncoordinated and hampered by confusion as to which admiral should cobble together Navy and civilian firefighters, according to new information from the then-head of Naval Surface Forces.

US Navy, Air Force running ‘capstone test’ of new high-power microwave missile

The U.S. Navy and Air Force research laboratories are wrapping up a five-year joint effort to advance high-power microwave technology this summer with two months of testing in California.

Veterans

16 deported vets, family members temporarily allowed back into US in the last year, DHS says

Sixteen immigrant veterans and service members’ relatives who were deported have been allowed back into the United States over the last year under a temporary status known as humanitarian parole, the Department of Homeland Security said this week.