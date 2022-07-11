Headlines — July 11

News

Rocket carrying new nuclear missile component explodes in late-night test

A military rocket exploded July 6 during the first test launch of a key component of America’s future land-based nuclear missiles.

Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say

Foreign analysts say Russia may be temporarily easing its offensive in Ukraine as it attempts to reconstitute its forces for a renewed assault.

See the TB2 drone heading to Ukraine after a Lithuanian crowdfunding drive

Lithuania will present a combat drone to Ukraine that was donated by the Turkish manufacturer after a private crowdfunding campaign among ordinary Lithuanians, who raised nearly $6 million (U.S. $6.1 million) for the purpose within days.

Business

New engine for Apache, Black Hawk helicopters passes first test, Army says

The U.S. Army wrapped up the first round of tests of its Improved Turbine Engine Program engine that will power AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk utility helos and the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft.

British government clears sensitive Ultra Electronics sale to US-based Advent

The takeover of British defense company Ultra Electronics by U.S. private equity firm Advent International was approved by the U.K. government on July 6.

What’s advancing in high-altitude missile defense?

In this week’s MilTech, Todd South shows you the latest tech used in THAAD to keep us safe from high-altitude missiles.

Teledyne FLIR Defense receives $62 million in orders from US military for Centaur unmanned ground vehicles

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announced that it has received new orders worth $62.1 million from the U.S. Armed Services for its advanced, multi-mission robots. The U.S. Army, Navy, and other command centers placed orders for nearly 500 more Centaur unmanned ground systems, including additional spares, antennas, and payload mounting kits.

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

The Air Force and Defense Department awarded another contract worth up to $950 million last week, adding 27 new companies to growing list of businesses working on the research and development front of the military’s next generation command and control system.

Defense

Stryker power problem uncovered in test of US Army network gear

The U.S. Army said it identified a power problem potentially associated with new communications and network tools and Stryker combat vehicles during a live-fire exercise in Europe.

Congress poised to shoot down Biden’s nuclear rollback

The White House wants to cancel a nuclear cruise missile, but Democrats have joined Republicans to try to save it.

US Navy can’t keep up with demand for highly trained warfare tactics instructors

The U.S. Navy is struggling to train enough warfare tactics instructors each year to keep up with current demand, let alone a potentially expanded future demand, according to key service official.

US military’s mysterious X-37B space plane sets new spaceflight record

The shadowy space plane has once again shattered its own mission-duration record.

Veterans

Military identifies remains of WWII B-17 crew member taken prisoner

The remains of an Army Air Forces technical sergeant from Ohio, who died after he was sent to a prisoner of war camp during World War II, have now been positively identified, Defense Department officials announced July 5.