Defense Threat Reduction Agency

Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs, Tulsa, Okla., (HDTRA122D0001); Advanced Research Associates Inc., Alexandria, Va., (HDTRA122D0002); Parsons Government Services International Inc., Centreville, Va., (HDTRA122D0003); Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (HDTRA122D0004); and Valiant Global Defense Services Inc., San Diego, Calif., (HDTRA122D0005), are each being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Assessments, Exercises, and Modeling and Simulation Support (AEMSS). The maximum dollar ceiling including the base period and option period for all five contracts combined is $850,000,000. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world. Task orders issued may be for a duration of one year past the last ordering date of the contracts. Funding will be obligated for each task order and no funds are obligated on the basic contracts. The contracts were competitively procured via solicitation HDTRA120R0006 and the government received 12 offers. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Enterprise Contracting Office, Fort Belvoir, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Transportation Command

Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $179,055,206 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW026) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $698,252,801. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

American President Lines LLC, Washington, D.C, has been awarded a $147,681,597 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW014) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $575,906,676. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Parsippany, N.J., has been awarded a $88,408,396 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW015) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $344,761,884. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Matson Navigation Company Inc., Oakland, Calif., has been awarded a $74,960,005 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW027) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $292,317,854. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, N.Y., has been awarded a $71,945,608 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW025) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $280,562,757. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Farrell Lines Inc., Dulles, Va., has been awarded a $65,212,459 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW021) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $254,305,826. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Piscataway, N.J., has been awarded a $58,843,425 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW023) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $229,468,817. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Waterman Transport Inc., New York, N.Y., has been awarded a $35,784,777 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW016) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $139,548,140. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

TOTE Maritime Alaska LLC, Federal Way, Wash., has been awarded a $20,474,026 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW036) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $79,841,554. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.



TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a $14,737,717 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW037) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $57,471,953. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Md., has been awarded a $12,815,666 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW031) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $49,976,623. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Young Brothers Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii, has been awarded a $7,676,267 option period modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic price adjustment contract (HTC71119DW040) for international ocean and intermodal, time definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service. Service includes shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $29,934,764. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 transportation working capital funds are being obligated at time of award. The location of performance is worldwide as specified on each individual order. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Geiger Brothers Inc.,* Jackson, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0013); Mi-De-Con Inc.,* Ironton, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0014); Massillon Construction and Supply LLC,* Massillon, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0015); and Brannon Contracting and Maintenance Services LLC,* Zanesville, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0016), will compete for each order of the $90,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for various small construction projects for the Great Lakes and Ohio River. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 10, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.†

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, Calif., was awarded a $57,619,939 firm-fixed-price contract for Phase 4 of the Mobile Harbor Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Irvington, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds, and fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $57,619,939 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0025).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $50,035,435 firm-fixed-price contract for the Union Beach Hurricane and Storm Damage Reduction Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Union Beach, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $50,035,435 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0008).

Alberici Constructors Inc., doing business as Midwest Foundation, St. Louis, Mo., was awarded a $47,711,030 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of the miter gates, electrical systems and valve recesses at Dresden Island Lock. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Morris, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $47,711,030 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W912EK-22-C-0022).

Vet Industrial Inc.,* Bremerton, Washington, was awarded an $18,313,275 firm-fixed-price contract for Phase 2A site development at Lakewood, Washington. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tacoma, Washington, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Department of Veteran’s Affairs major construction funds in the amount of $18,313,275 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Washington, is the contracting activity (W912DW-22-C-0005).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $9,454,756 modification (P00055) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0033 for hardware-in-the-loop aviation systems engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

WSM Pacific SIOP JV, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded $35,991,143 for a firm-fixed-price modification to a previously issued task order (N4425522F4035) placed against basic contract N62742-21-D-0001. This modification provides for architect-engineer design services for the multi-mission dry dock at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Wash. Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 military construction ñ planning and design (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,991,143 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Northwest, Silverdale, Wash., is the contracting activity.

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace, Madison, Miss., is awarded a $23,467,814 modification (P00021) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract. This modification extends services and adds hours for continued depot level maintenance, logistics, and sustaining engineering services in support of the C-12 Navy aircraft and the C-12 Marine Corps Reserve aircraft. Work will be performed in Belle Chasse, La., (13.79 percent); Okinawa, Japan (13.79 percent); Bahrain (10.34 percent); Atsugi, Japan (10.34 percent); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (10.34 percent); Iwakuni, Japan (6.9 percent); New River, N.C., (6.9 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (6.9 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (6.9 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (6.9 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (3.45 percent); and Misawa, Japan (3.45 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $18,775,412 firm-fixed-price modification (P00032) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1046). This modification exercises options to procure the following aircraft armament equipment for F/A-18E/F production aircraft: SUU-79C/A wing pylons for 10 aircraft, SUU-80A/A low drag pylons for 4 aircraft, and ADU-773A/A adapters for 22 aircraft, as well as provide sustaining engineering.† Work will be performed in Mesa, Ariz., (79 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (21 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2028. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,775,412 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded an $11,368,565 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4106 for the manufacture and delivery of Virginia-class propulsor components and assembly. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (90 percent); and Minneapolis, Minn., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,368,565 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $9,035,577 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise an option for engineering design development and kit procurements. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (65 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (32 percent); Syracuse, N.Y., (2 percent); and Marion, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) $9,035,577 funding will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Four Tribes Enterprises, Gaithersburg, Md., has been awarded a $25,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for minor construction services. This contract provides for the personnel, labor, tools, materials and equipment necessary to complete each construction task order. Projects will be in support of real property maintenance, repair, alteration, and new construction. Work will be performed at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.; Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Ariz.; the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Ariz.; Fort Tuthill Recreation Area, Flagstaff, Ariz.; the 161st Air National Guard at Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix, Ariz.; and Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by July 11, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The contracting activity is the Luke AFB, 56th Contracting Squadron, Glendale, Ariz. (FA488722D0005).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Conn., has been awarded a $16,694,977 modification (P00009) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Phase 3B of a research project for undersea sensing systems. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $45,428,932 from $28,733,955. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (91 percent); Orange, Calif., (5 percent); and Woburn, Mass., (4 percent), with an expected completion date of October 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $16,694,977 are being obligated at time of modification award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in accordance with original broad agency announcement HR001117S0034. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001120C00100).

*Small business