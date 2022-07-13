Headlines — July 13

News

US to send more HIMARS precision rockets to Ukraine

The United States is sending to Ukraine up to $400 million in additional military equipment and supplies, including four more medium-range rocket systems and ammunition, as the embattled nation tries to repel Russia’s advances in the Donbas region.

Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18

Russia opened fire with artillery, multiple rocket launchers and tanks around Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv and shelled cities in the east, Ukraine’s general staff said on July 11, after a strike that killed 18 people in an apartment building.

Ukraine aims to amass ‘million-strong army’ to recapture south, says defense minister

Ukraine plans a “million-strong army” equipped with NATO weapons to retake the south of the country from occupying Russians, the defense minister says.

More Russian men look to avoid military service, some lawyers and rights groups say

Danila Davydov is among what some lawyers and rights advocates say is an increased number of young Russian men looking to avoid the countryís mandatory military service since the conflict with Ukraine began in late February, illustrating the ambivalence in Russian society to the conflict.

Business

GOP measure would stop federal contractor minimum wage from becoming permanent

A move by lawmakers to make permanent an increase the minimum wage for federal contractors as part of the annual defense authorization bill faces Republican opposition as the measure heads to the House floor for debate.

Safran, Hindustan ink deal to develop helicopter engines

The partnership is expected to focus on powering India’s 13-ton multirole helicopter in the making, further promoting the country’s economic initiative Atmanirbhar Bharat, meant to boost self-reliance for domestic industry.

Defense firm said US spies backed its bid for Pegasus spyware maker

The American contractor L3 Harris is said to have cited support from intelligence officials for its effort to acquire NSO, the Israeli spyware company blacklisted by the Biden administration.

Teledyne wins Pentagon order for hundreds of bomb disposal robots

Teledyne FLIR Defense expanded its contract with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide nearly 500 unmanned robots to help with disarming landmines and unexploded ordnance.

Federal contractor Maximus says hands tied on wages after workers protest

For several months, call center workers for Maximus have been organizing to demand better pay and benefits from the federal contractor that operates help lines for Medicare beneficiaries and Affordable Care Act customers.

Pakistan slashes military modernization fund by 20%

Pakistan’s military modernization it taking a hit, with the government slashing the budget for the Armed Forces Development Program by 72 billion rupees (U.S. $346 million) — a decrease of about 20 percent.



France to request multibillion-dollar defense budget boost in 2023

The French government is proposing a Ä44 billion ($45 billion) budget for its military in 2023, including a Ä3 billion ($3 billion) increase over last year’s budget.

Defense

Air Force to promote fewer NCOs in bid to rebalance enlisted corps

The Air Force said July 7 it will slow enlisted promotions for the next two years as it tries to spread airmen more evenly across the ranks.

Super Hornet jet blown off carrier Harry S. Truman during rough weather

A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet jet “blew overboard” and off the deployed aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman Friday due to intense winds and heavy rain in the Mediterranean Sea, officials said July 10.

Marine Corps is looking to its Reserve for new support

Historically a mirror version of the active-duty side, reservists are taking the lead in these areas.

US Space Force wants new commercial imagery tool to boost resiliency

A new commercial satellite imagery acquisition tool developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory could help the U.S. Space Force make near-term shifts to a more resilient architecture.

Veterans

Veterans unemployment rate under 3% for nearly all eras of service

The unemployment rate for veterans of every era since the Vietnam War fell below 3 percent in June, the first time those various generations of troops have reached that mark since early 2019.

Navy WWII vet Larry Storch, who found fame playing a soldier on TV, dies at 99

World War II Navy veteran Larry Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his “F Troop” role as zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV shows, died July 8. He was 99.

US lieutenant killed on D-Day laid to rest in Normandy “with full military honors” nearly 80 years later

A 23-year-old who was killed during the World War II invasion of Normandy has been laid to rest nearly eight decades later. U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. William J. McGowan was buried at Normandy American Cemetery “with full military honors” on July 9, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC).

Veterans have a higher rate of erectile dysfunction, study says

U.S. veterans are at higher risk for physical and mental health issues including erectile dysfunction, a Military Medicine study found.