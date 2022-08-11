U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $236,182,606 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2125 for engineering, technical, design agent, and planning yard support for operational strategic and attack submarines. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (70 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (13 percent); Bangor, Wash., (10 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3 percent); North Kingston, R.I., (2 percent); and Newport, R.I., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,550,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Serco Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $152,322,533 cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides program management support in support of the full acquisition lifecycle of the F-35 program, to include development, production, and sustainment. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., (93.53 percent); Dayton, Ohio (2.99 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (1 percent), and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.48 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; nine offers were received.† The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0026).†

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is awarded a $12,872,086 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N6426718C0132 for AEGIS design agent field engineering services. This contract with all options exercised brings the cumulative value to $63,992,064. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (30 percent); San Diego, Calif., (30 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (10 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (10 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (8 percent); Seattle, Wash., (3 percent); Mayport, Fla., (3 percent); Dahlgren, Va., (3 percent); and Port Hueneme, Calif., (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $823,839 (65 percent), FMS Japan funds in the amount of $264,655 (21 percent); and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $177,000 (14 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which funding in the amount of $177,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Great Eastern Group Inc. (GEG), Fort Lauderdale, Fla., (N3220519C3500), is awarded a $9,196,649 option (P00052) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a one-year option period to support refueling and resupply of SBX-1. This is the third 12-month option and is part of a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements for one offshore support vessel, Hercules. This contract includes a 12-month base period, three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period. Work will be performed in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Commandís area of responsibility and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised by July 15, 2024. The option is funded by fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Electrical Corporation of America Inc., Raytown, Mo., (W91278-22-D-0068); Englobal Government Services Inc., Tulsa, Okla., (W91278-22-D-0069); and Koontz Electric Company Inc., Morrilton, Ariz., (W91278-22-D-0070), will compete for each order of the $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for control systems installations at hydroelectric facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Ashridge Inc., Bonneau, S.C., was awarded a $13,785,445 firm-fixed-price contract to increase the storage capacity of the Jones/Oysterbed Island Dredged Material Containment Area for placement of dredged material. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Ridgeland, S.C., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2023. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,785,445 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity (W912HN-22-C-5004).

NSH USA Corp., Albany, N.Y., was awarded an $8,786,580 firm-fixed-price contract for computer numerical control turning, boring and milling machines. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Chemnitz, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2024. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,786,580 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W911PT-22-C-0004).

