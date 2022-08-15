Gathering of Eagles to soar Nov. 12

Aerospace Valley, Calif. — Celebrating the 75th Anniversary Year of Breaking the Sound Barrier and marking its own 40th year of sharing the amazing story of America’s heart of aerospace research, the Flight Test Historical Foundation will host its annual signature event, The Gathering of Eagles, on Nov. 12.

The event in the Hunter Pavilion of the Antelope Valley Fair & Events Center in Lancaster, Calif., will begin with a 5 p.m. reception, followed by the dinner program beginning at 6 p.m.

Going where no Gathering of Eagles panel discussion has ever gone before, the 2022 theme, “Breaking Barriers,” will take the audience from the beginning of flight testing in the Mojave Desert to visions of Barriers just over the horizon for the young pioneering breed of aerospace explorers at Mojave Air and Space Port, Edwards AFB, NASA Armstrong Research Center, and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, and current aerospace industries including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic.

The panel will answer the questions of how we got to where we are today, where we are going, and how we will get there?

FTHF founding members recognized the Aerospace Valley as the genesis of flight test and aerospace innovation, and since 1983 the FTHF has been honoring luminaries in the aerospace world at events and award dinners.

The Gathering of Eagles was established in 1997 to acknowledge significant achievements in flight test and to honor the individuals who made these achievements possible with the award of Eagle.

Tickets are $100 per person, with sponsorships and full table purchases also available.

For additional information, contact info@flighttestmuseum.org.