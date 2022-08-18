BAE Systems to deliver advanced ballistic missile seekers

BAE Systems has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to design and manufacture next-generation infrared seeker technology for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptor missile.

The THAAD seeker provides critical sensing and guidance capabilities that help protect the U.S. and global allies from ballistic missiles.

“THAAD is a highly effective system for mitigating high-speed missile threats and we’re making it more capable,” said Greg Procopio, director of Precision Guidance and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “We’re anticipating the capabilities of tomorrow’s ballistic missiles and designing adaptable electronic systems to counter those threats.”

Guided by BAE Systems’ infrared technology, THAAD interceptors engage ballistic missiles and destroy warheads with kinetic force in or out of the atmosphere. The seeker design is informed by BAE Systems’ expertise in precision munitions, electronic warfare systems, and small form factor electronics, as well as its extensive knowledge of the threat environment.

BAE Systems’ work on the THAAD seeker takes place at the company’s Electronic Systems facilities in Endicott, N.Y., Huntsville, Ala., and Nashua, N.H.