Aerotech News and Review August 19, 2022

Welcome to the August 19, 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story is about the ongoing efforts to bring back commercial air service to Palmdale.

Also in this issue: There are new COVID protocols at Edwards, including random testing; the 462st FTS receives a new F-35A Lightning II; there’s a new education complex on base; and the Flight Test Historical Foundation has announced the date and theme of these year’s Gathering of Eagles. In High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis revisits the story of Jeep, the coyote pup, how saw combat in the skies over Europe during World War II. All this and more!

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/081922AERODIG.pdf

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kwib/

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember the first flight of the Grumman F8F Bearcat; the time a Douglas DC-8 broke the sound barrier, the McDonnell XF-85 Goblin’s first flight; the first flight of the latest iteration of Air Force One; the first flight of the Martin AM Mauler; and the first flight of the McDonnell Douglas YC-15.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning August 19.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.